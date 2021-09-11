Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 442,317
Total Cases 33,208,330
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 33,376
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 442,317
Total Cases 33,208,330
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 33,376

HEADLINE STORY

Sunak wants insurers to explore products for social care costs

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITISH finance secretary Rishi Sunak has directed Treasury officials to explore with the insurance industry new financial products that would help people cover their share of costs for social care, a Treasury source said on Friday (10).

Prime minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis. With that, the government said that no one would have to pay more than £86,000 towards the cost of their care over their lifetime.

The state will step in if the costs rise over that amount. Social care refers to long-term health care outside hospitals.

Sunak has asked officials to work with insurers to consider “new products” that can help with social care costs, the treasury source said.

“We’re hopeful that in time the cap on costs will provide the clarity insurers need to create new products,” the source said.

The Financial Times, which first reported the news, said that if insurance was available to cover expenses up to 86,000 pounds, it would help Johnson claim he was honouring the 2019 Conservative party manifesto pledge that “nobody needing care should be forced to sell their home to pay for it.”

Johnson’s move to raise taxes broke a promise made in that manifesto to not raise such levies to fund social care.

A poll on Friday (10) showed that support for Johnson’s Conservative Party has slipped behind the opposition Labour Party to its lowest level since the 2019 national election, after announcing the tax rise.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
ECB chief Harrison says IPL not to blame for India Test cancellation
News
One in three BAME staff in NHS mental health services face racist abuse, survey reveals
News
International students in UK stimulate economic gains, says study
News
Royal family supports BLM movement, senior aide says
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire admit Rafiq was victim of racial harassment and bullying
HEADLINE STORY
Is 9/11 anti-Muslim bias worse?
HEADLINE STORY
India-England fifth Test cancelled due to Covid concerns
News
‘Dire Afghanistan situation demands urgent action’
News
Backlash over removal of Churchill’s name from charity’s website formed in his memory
News
Mandatory Covid, flu jabs for health staff being considered in England
News
Man jailed for three years for defrauding woman of her life savings
News
MPs back Johnson’s tax hike plan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Afghan cricket board signals women could still play: report
Suniel Shetty: Blown away and overwhelmed by the love on…
Sunak wants insurers to explore products for social care costs
RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s…
Sai Dharam Tej meets with a road accident; Chiranjeevi informs…
Manchester’s big Asian signing