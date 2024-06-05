Labour accuses Sunak of lying about tax plans in election debate

Starmer and Sunak speak on stage during the first head-to-head debate of the election on June 4. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

The Labour Party on Wednesday accused Rishi Sunak of lying during a pre-election debate by stating Labour would increase taxes by £2,000 for each family.

Sunak, whose Conservative Party is struggling in opinion polls ahead of the 4 July vote, repeatedly used this figure in Tuesday’s television debate with Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Last month, Sunak’s Conservative Party published what it claimed were “formal Treasury and independent costings” of Labour policies, indicating a £38.5 billion deficit over the next four years if Labour wins the election.

Labour denied this assertion at the time and highlighted a letter on Wednesday from the top official at Britain’s finance ministry, reported by the BBC. The letter stated that civil servants were not involved in the production or presentation of the costing and that it should not be presented as an official estimate.

“The letter from the permanent secretary of the Treasury confirms what Labour have said last night, that the prime minister lied in the debate,” said Rachel Reeves, Labour’s top economic policy official.

Reeves has ruled out increases in the rates of income tax and social security contributions over the next parliament. When asked why Starmer did not counter Sunak’s claim more quickly during the debate, she responded, “Keir Starmer was really clear last night that what the prime minister has said was utter garbage. I would go further than that: the prime minister lied in the debate about Labour’s tax plans.”

“Labour will not be increasing taxes on working people. I am very clear about that,” Reeves added.

Sunak reiterated his claim on Wednesday, releasing a video on social media platform X showing a giant piggy bank floating in the sky and repeating his statement, saying: “If you think Labour will win, start saving.”

(Reuters)