Sunak names his shadow cabinet as David Cameron resigns

The Conservative Party faced a historic election defeat last week. A record number of cabinet ministers lost their seats.

Earlier, in his resignation speech, Sunak took responsibility for the party’s election loss. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Rishi Sunak appointed his shadow cabinet on Monday. Some senior ministers returned to roles they held in government before last week’s parliamentary election, while former foreign secretary David Cameron resigned.

Andrew Mitchell will handle the foreign policy brief in the interim shadow cabinet, a team of senior spokespeople chosen by the opposition party leader to mirror the government cabinet.

The Conservative Party faced a historic election defeat last week. A record number of cabinet ministers, including former defence secretary Grant Shapps, lost their seats.

In his resignation speech, former prime minister Sunak took responsibility for the party’s election loss. Labour Party’s Keir Starmer became the country’s new leader on Friday.

Richard Holden, who retained his seat by just 20 votes, also stepped down as Conservative Party chairman. In his resignation letter to Sunak, he called for “a thorough review into the general election campaign.”

“While I will obviously feed into that, this would best take place with a new set of eyes to help provide the clearest view,” he wrote.

The shadow cabinet includes James Cleverly holding the home office brief, while James Cartlidge will handle defence matters, according to the party’s statement.

“The Conservative Party has had a difficult election and it is important that we regroup and reflect on these results,” new interim Chairman Richard Fuller said in the statement.

“We should also challenge ourselves candidly and deeply on the strengths of the Conservative Party across the country and outline where improvements can be made.”

Chris Philp will be Shadow Leader of the House of Commons, taking over from Penny Mordaunt, who was one of the senior lawmakers to have lost their seats. Former business minister Kemi Badenoch was given the “levelling up” brief.

Jeremy Hunt continues with the finance brief, while former deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden becomes deputy leader of the opposition, the party said.

(With inputs from Reuters)