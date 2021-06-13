Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 367,081
Total Cases 29,359,155
Today's Fatalities 4,002
Today's Cases 84,332
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 367,081
Total Cases 29,359,155
Today's Fatalities 4,002
Today's Cases 84,332

HEADLINE STORY

Start-up launches India’s first Covid home test kit

CoviSelf was launched earlier this month and is the first home testing kit to be approved in India (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SarwarAlam

Indian start-up Mylab Discovery Solutions hopes that its inexpensive Covid-19 home test kit – the country’s first – will help the massive South Asian nation better track the pandemic’s spread among its 1.3-billion people.

CoviSelf was launched earlier this month and is the first home testing kit to be approved in India, which is slowly emerging from a brutal second wave that overwhelmed its hospitals and crematoriums, with almost 30 million infected so far and over 350,000 dead.

But many experts suspect that the real numbers are much higher, blaming insufficient testing and inaccurate recording of the cause of patient deaths.

The start-up, which also makes PCR tests to detect HIV infections, says that widespread access to CoviSelf – sold for 250 rupees ($3.40) – would reduce pressure on overburdened laboratories and improve infection tracking.

The kit uses a nasal swab and a QR code to connect to a mobile app which reveals results in 15 minutes, and sends the details to the Indian Council for Medical Research, the scientific agency leading the government’s response.

“It has been designed so people can do it at home. So the contents of the kit are simple, the way to dispose of it is simple, the way to perform it is simple,” said Shrikant Pawar, Head of Serology & Microbiome at Mylab.

At the firm’s factory in the hillside resort town of Lonavla in western India, masked and gloved workers ran detailed quality checks on the kit’s components before shipping them out to pharmacies across the country.

“Our current production capacity is 10 million tests in a week”, Pawar told AFP, with the kit also sold on Flipkart, a Walmart-backed online behemoth.

“If the market demand goes high, we will be able to cater to more tests a week and yes, we are also planning to go overseas, so it will be available in international markets as well.”

But with the kit only accessible to smartphone users, its impact may be limited, especially as the pandemic makes deeper forays into rural India, where mobile networks are weak and internet penetration remains low.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK scientists develop gadget that sniffs out COVID-19
News
Saudi allows 60,000 vaccinated residents on hajj, bars foreigners again
News
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack
HEADLINE STORY
Sangakkara and Flower inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
HEADLINE STORY
Over 70 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in UK
News
Sharp increase in arrest of children under terrorism laws in UK, data shows
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive: China underestimated India’s strong response that triggered Galwan clash, says ex-MI Col…
News
Johnson may push back Freedom Day until July amid rising delta strain cases
News
UK government vows to raise legal marriage age to 18 in England and…
News
British Asian campaigners, charity leaders on Queen’s Birthday Honours List
HEADLINE STORY
Hospital waiting list tops 5 million in England for first time
HEADLINE STORY
Actor Riz fed up with negative or non-existent portrayal of Muslims in films
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
US “actively working” to allow Indian students to travel to…
India holds vaccination drive for people with disabilities
UK scientists develop gadget that sniffs out COVID-19
Bangladesh star Shakib suspended over umpire outburst
Saudi allows 60,000 vaccinated residents on hajj, bars foreigners again
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack