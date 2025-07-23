Comment: Why Old Trafford Test is missed chance to talk trade

Skip to content
 
Trip to watch cricket could help communicate UK-India deal

Keir Starmer (left) and Narendra Modi will sign the UK-India trade deal during the latter's two-day visit to UK

Sunder Katwala
By Sunder KatwalaJul 23, 2025
PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has been more sure-footed on the world stage than at home in his first year in office, but is sensitive to the wrong-headed charge that he spends too much time abroad.

So, this will be a week when world leaders come to him, with fleeting visits from both Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump, touring his golf courses in Scotland before his formal state visit in September. The main purpose of Modi’s two-day stopover is to sign the India-UK trade deal, agreed in May, but overshadowed then by the escalation of conflict between India and Pakistan.

This is Modi’s fourth visit to the UK since taking office – with a change of Monarch and a new prime minister or three since he was last here. Beyond a trip to the Palace, this working visit may lack the razzmatazz of his earlier visits, with no public engagements on anything like the scale of his addressing a Wembley stadium full of the British Indian diaspora alongside David Cameron a decade ago.

It would seem a missed opportunity if the prime ministerial schedules do not allow them to make it to the India versus England Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Modi did once take Anthony Albanese, the rather Starmeresque Australian prime minister – to see Australia play India in Ahmedabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, no less. Keir Starmer could hardly match that. A trip to watch the cricket would be an instrumental chance to communicate the trade deal. It would exemplify the unique depth of cultural connections and people-to-people links central to today’s post-imperial relationship. And it would be a chance to find out what happens next in a brilliant sporting contest.

This series does not have what we might intuitively think is the key ingredient of a sporting classic: the best teams in the world competing at their peak. These England and India sides are teams in transition – yet their competing talents and flaws are evenly matched enough to produce an epic drama, filled with compelling swings of the pendulum. So, India head to Old Trafford for the fourth Test bemused to somehow find themselves twoone behind, having been the better team on most days, but not in the decisive moments. If India could level the series before the final Oval Test, this could have a good claim to be the most memorable series that England and India have ever played.

Yet Old Trafford has not been a happy hunting ground for India – with four defeats and five draws in the past nine Tests. Yet young Indian Shubman Gill has already given the first ever win at Edgbaston in his first season as captain, between the narrow defeats at Headingley and Lords, so is unlikely to be daunted by the shadow of history.

Yet Old Trafford was also the scene of one of the greatest ever Indian performances – fully 129 summers ago, long before India had a Test team, as the swashbuckling prince Ranjitsinhji scored 154 not out for England in the Ashes test. Ranji had been left out at Lords, regarded as a ‘mere bird of passage’ by MCC selector but the Old Trafford selectors responded to the press and public clamour for Ranji’s selection, and his swashbuckling innings becoming the stuff of Victorian cricketing legend. Ranji’s history of 1896 makes it even more remarkable that Wisden Cricket monthly was to disgrace itself a century later with an article headlined “Is it all in the blood?” by Robert Henderson, which called for ‘a rigorously racially and culturally determined selection policy’. The explicit argument was that those without ancestral ethnic connections could never feel ‘a deep, unquestioning commitment to England’ but would risk instead gaining a conscious or subconscious satisfaction in seeing England humiliated. Wisden settled legal claims from Devon Malcolm and Phil Defraitas out of court for describing them as not ‘unequivocal Englishmen’ who should be excluded on these grounds.

The Wisden Affair exemplifies that there was a strong common sense consensus that ethnic minorities could be English at least 30 years ago. England’s black footballers had clearly settled this question by the early 1990s too. In doing so, they made the black English rather more culturally familiar than the Asian English.

Cricket did more to complicate questions of national identity and sporting allegiance. Most fans saw the Tebbit test as outside the spirit of cricket – it does not apply to Australians here, or the English down under. British Asians are only likely to play for England, not India or Pakistan, but still more likely to support the Asian teams at cricket while cheering for England at football. Norman Tebbit died the week before the Lord’s Test, where Shoaib Bashir took the final Indian wicket for England. It may have been a sign from above that the argument has moved on.

Sunder Katwala is the director of thinktank British Future and the author of the book How to Be a Patriot: The must-read book on British national identity and immigration.

keir starmernarendra modiuk-india fta

More For You

Starmer and Modi
Starmer and Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting in the sidelines of the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Brazil, on November 18, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Modi begins UK visit; to sign free trade deal on July 24


 

Highlights:

 
     
  • India and UK to sign free trade agreement in London on July 24
    •  
  • Tariff cuts on whisky, cars and textiles part of the deal
    •  
  • Trade deal aims to double bilateral trade to £89 billion by 2030
    •  
  • Social security pact finalised; investment treaty talks ongoing
    •  
 

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi embarked on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives on Wednesday, July 23. The visit to the UK is at the invitation of prime minister Keir Starmer, while the state visit to the Maldives is at the invitation of president Mohamed Muizzu, the India's Ministry of External Affairs said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India flight crash
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.
Getty Images

Air India says Boeing 787, 737 fuel switch inspections show no problems

AIR INDIA said on Tuesday that it had completed precautionary inspections of the fuel control switch locking mechanism on all its Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, and no issues were found.

The inspections come amid an investigation into the Air India crash that resulted in the deaths of 241 people on board and 19 on the ground. The probe is focused on the fuel control switches of the Boeing 787 jetliner. A final report from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected within a year of the incident.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dhaka crash

People crowd a street as firefighting trucks remain on standby outside a school where an Air Force training jet crashed in Dhaka on July 21, 2025.

Getty

Bangladesh mourns as toll from jet crash at school hits 27

Highlights

 
     
  • Jet crash at school in Bangladesh kills 27, including 25 children
    •  
  • Classes cancelled at Milestone School and College following tragedy
    •  
  • National day of mourning declared by interim leader Muhammad Yunus
    •  
  • Military investigating mechanical failure in fighter jet
    •  
 

FAMILIES and teachers gathered at Milestone School and College in Bangladesh on Tuesday, a day after a training fighter jet crashed into the campus, killing 27 people, including 25 children, in the country's deadliest aviation incident in decades.

Keep ReadingShow less
River Mersey

Discharge is seen from an outlet pipe into the River Mersey near the United Utilities wastewater treatment plant in Stretford, July 21, 2025. (Photo: Reuters_

Reuters_

Government accepts key reforms for water industry, plans to replace Ofwat

Highlights:

 
     
  • New regulator to replace Ofwat under Labour’s reform agenda
    •  
  • Thames Water crisis prompts acceptance of major review recommendations
    •  
  • £100 billion investment planned with average 36 per cent rise in customer bills
    •  
  • Nationalisation of Thames Water not ruled out but deemed costly
    •  
 

THE UK government will create a new regulator for the water industry in response to public anger over sewage spills. The move accepts a central recommendation of an independent review, which also proposed easing pollution fines to help struggling companies stay afloat.

Keep ReadingShow less
London migrant hotel protest

People demonstrate near the Bell Hotel on July 20, 2025 in Epping, England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Protests outside migrant hotel in London turn violent again

NEW clashes broke out on Sunday night outside a hotel in north-east London where asylum seekers are being housed. Bottles and smoke bombs were thrown at police during the protest.

The incident took place outside the Bell Hotel in Epping. Police said five people were arrested for "violent disorder".

Keep ReadingShow less
