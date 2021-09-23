Website Logo
  Thursday, September 23, 2021
Sri Lanka shaman dies of Covid after touting ‘blessed’ water cure

Buddhist monks perform the last rites during the funeral of Eliyantha White, a local shaman who claimed he had super natural powers to end the pandemic and died of the coronavirus, at the Colombo General Cemetery on September 23, 2021. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A HIGH-PROFILE shaman who tried to end Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 outbreak with “blessed” water has died of the virus, his family said on Thursday (23).

Eliyantha White, 48, who treated sports stars and top politicians including the country’s prime minister, claimed in November that he could end the pandemic in Sri Lanka and neighbouring India by pouring pots of his “blessed” water into rivers.

Health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi endorsed the “water treatment”, but was infected two months later and ended up in a hospital intensive care unit.

She was later demoted, and lost her portfolio, but remains in the cabinet.

White attracted international attention in 2010 when legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar publicly thanked him for treating a knee injury, saying it helped him hit the first-ever one-day international double century against South Africa.

In a 2010 interview, White claimed he had “special powers” since the age of 12.

He has since treated other Indian cricket stars, including Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra.

White’s family said he had refused the Covid-19 vaccine.

His body was cremated at Colombo’s main cemetery on Thursday (23) in line with quarantine regulations.

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was among politicians to have consulted White, said on Twitter: “His legacy will continue to live through all the lives, he touched and healed of various ailments.”

But mainstream doctors described White as a fraud and Ayurveda physicians rejected his claims – even though the shaman said he used methods from the 3,000-year-old Indian medical tradition.

Sri Lanka’s total coronavirus deaths exceeded 12,000 with more than half a million people infected so far.

Authorities have resorted to mass cremations to clear bodies piling up at hospitals and morgues.

