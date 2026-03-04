Sri Lanka Navy rescues 32 Iranian sailors after warship sinks off southern coast

Highlights

Sri Lanka's Navy rescued 32 Iranian sailors from a naval warship that sank off the country's southern coast on Wednesday, with several bodies also recovered from the site.

Foreign minister Vijitha Herath told Parliament that an emergency distress signal was received by the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard at 5.08am regarding the sinking vessel IRIS Dena, located approximately 40 nautical miles off the southern port district of Galle.

Around 180 crew members were said to have been on board at the time of the incident.

Sri Lanka's Navy and Air Force carried out a joint rescue operation, with the rescued sailors taken to the Navy's Southern Command headquarters before being admitted to Karapitiya Hospital in Galle.

Security around the Southern Command was subsequently stepped up. The cause of the sinking had not yet been established, Herath said.

The Iranian ship had recently participated in an international naval drill hosted by India, though there was no immediate comment from the Indian Navy.

US claims torpedo strike

In Washington, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth made a dramatic claim, telling reporters that a US submarine had sunk the Iranian warship in international waters describing it as the first sinking of an enemy vessel by torpedo since the Second World War.

"An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo," Hegseth said.

He added that the ship was named after former Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by US forces during Donald Trump's first term, saying: "I guess POTUS got him twice."

However Sri Lanka's Navy spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath categorically rejected media reports of a submarine attack, saying: "When our teams reached the scene, we observed a large oil slick, indicating that the ship had sunk."

He confirmed bodies were found near the distress signal location but said the exact number was not immediately available.

The Air Force confirmed no other vessels or aircraft were detected in the area. Herath said Sri Lanka was bound by international conventions on maritime rescue to assist anyone in distress, irrespective of the reason, and urged a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

PTI