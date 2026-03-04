Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sri Lanka Navy rescues 32 Iranian sailors after warship sinks off southern coast

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force rescue survivors after Iranian warship IRIS Dena sinks off Galle

Sri Lanka Navy rescues 32 Iranian sailors after warship sinks off southern coast

Sri Lanka's Navy and Air Force carried out a joint rescue operation, with the rescued sailors taken to the Navy's Southern Command headquarters

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMar 04, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Sri Lanka's Navy and Air Force rescued 32 Iranian sailors after the warship IRIS Dena sank off the southern port district of Galle.
  • US defence secretary Pete Hegseth claimed a US submarine torpedoed the Iranian warship in international waters.
  • Several bodies were recovered near the distress signal location as Sri Lanka stepped up security around its Southern Command.
Sri Lanka's Navy rescued 32 Iranian sailors from a naval warship that sank off the country's southern coast on Wednesday, with several bodies also recovered from the site.
Foreign minister Vijitha Herath told Parliament that an emergency distress signal was received by the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard at 5.08am regarding the sinking vessel IRIS Dena, located approximately 40 nautical miles off the southern port district of Galle.
Around 180 crew members were said to have been on board at the time of the incident.

Sri Lanka's Navy and Air Force carried out a joint rescue operation, with the rescued sailors taken to the Navy's Southern Command headquarters before being admitted to Karapitiya Hospital in Galle.

Security around the Southern Command was subsequently stepped up. The cause of the sinking had not yet been established, Herath said.

The Iranian ship had recently participated in an international naval drill hosted by India, though there was no immediate comment from the Indian Navy.

US claims torpedo strike

In Washington, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth made a dramatic claim, telling reporters that a US submarine had sunk the Iranian warship in international waters describing it as the first sinking of an enemy vessel by torpedo since the Second World War.

"An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo," Hegseth said.

He added that the ship was named after former Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by US forces during Donald Trump's first term, saying: "I guess POTUS got him twice."

However Sri Lanka's Navy spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath categorically rejected media reports of a submarine attack, saying: "When our teams reached the scene, we observed a large oil slick, indicating that the ship had sunk."

He confirmed bodies were found near the distress signal location but said the exact number was not immediately available.

The Air Force confirmed no other vessels or aircraft were detected in the area. Herath said Sri Lanka was bound by international conventions on maritime rescue to assist anyone in distress, irrespective of the reason, and urged a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

PTI

sri lanka navyiris denatorpedoiranus-iran conflictmaritime rescuemiddle east conflict

Related News

uk-study-visa
News

UK blocks study visas for four nations amid surge in asylum claims

Ashmolean-Museum-indian-idol
News

Oxford's Ashmolean Museum returns stolen Indian idol

Rapper-Ghetts-jailed
News

Rapper Ghetts jailed for killing Nepali student

UK launches repatriation
News

UK launches repatriation operation for Britons caught in Gulf war

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us