Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Sri Lanka offers cash to families of civil war dead

A Sri Lankan woman reacts in a memorial for the fallen soldiers, who died in the decades-long conflict against the Tamil Tigers, during a commemorative ceremony marking. (ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Sri Lanka will pay small sums to the families of people who were killed or went missing in the carnage of the island nation’s decade-long civil war, authorities announced Tuesday.

Successive Sri Lankan governments have faced international censure over the conflict, which ended in 2009 after the collapse of the minority Tamil separatist movement’s armed wing.

The island’s military was accused of extrajudicial killings and the war’s last days were marked by serious abuses, with rights groups alleging the deaths of at least 40,000 civilians during an assault on the final stronghold of the Tamil Tigers.

Sri Lanka’s cabinet approved reparations payments of just under $400 to the next of kin of each person missing, abducted or killed during the conflict, according to a government statement that gave no estimates of the number entitled to the compensation.

“A one-time payment of 100,000 rupees will be paid to next of kin,” the statement said.

The government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who helmed the defence ministry during the war’s final stages, has routinely denied claims of atrocities by the Sri Lankan military and rebuffed calls for international investigations.

Official figures released by the government two years ago showed that over 23,500 missing persons complaints had been received for cases dating to the conflict.

Among those were some 5,000 members of the security forces whose whereabouts are unknown and who are presumed dead.

Sri Lanka was criticised at the UN Human Rights Council earlier this month for failing to ensure accountability for war-time atrocities committed by both sides during the conflict.

The council last year set up a mechanism to collect and preserve evidence relating to war crimes in the South Asian nation in a bid to allow future prosecutions.

Sri Lanka is currently in the grips of its worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948 and the local currency’s value fell by more than a quarter against the US dollar last week.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
British Indian author Manjeet Mann shortlisted for children’s book award
SRI LANKA
Angry crowd tries to storm Sri Lanka president’s office
UK
Rise in Covid hospital admissions was ‘expected’, says Javid
US
Prosecutors ‘negotiating deal’ for 9/11 mastermind to avoid execution
News
India ‘reviewing’ procedures after accidental firing of missile
News
Covid vaccine IP waiver text: Key countries reach consensus
UK
NHS launches Commonwealth project to increase organ donation
News
Johnson meets Saudi, UAE leaders as war roils oil prices
INDIA
Hardline Hindu groups demand wider India ban on hijab
UK
Queen urges the Commonwealth to show unity in troubled times
News
Homes for Ukraine : Website to house refugees in UK is “live now”
SRI LANKA
UK issues advisory on Sri Lanka travel amid supply concerns
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
SS Rajamouli and Allu Arjun likely to team up for…
Kareena Kapoor Khan signs a Netflix film to make digital…
Sanjay Dutt wraps up first schedule of his next Ghudchadhi
Salman Khan unveils teaser of Ajay, Amitabh and Rakul starrer…
Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero: Iman Vellani starrer Ms Marvel…
British Indian author Manjeet Mann shortlisted for children’s book award