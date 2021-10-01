Website Logo
  Friday, October 01, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown, retains night curfew

Commuters cross a busy road in Colombo on October 1, 2021, after the government lifted the lockdown that was earlier imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SRI LANKA on Friday (1) lifted a near six-week lockdown but maintained a night curfew and a ban on public gatherings and parties to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Daily deaths had jumped to over 250 with 4,000 infections after Sri Lankans celebrated the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year in mid-April, but case numbers have since eased.

The health ministry urged companies to encourage staff to work from home but there was no decision yet on reopening schools that have been closed since March last year.

“It is imperative to maintain the progress made to curb Covid-19 infections and the dreaded daily death toll,” health minister Keheliya Rambukwella said.

Official figures show that nearly 13,000 people have died of the virus, with more than half a million infections.

The easing of restrictions came as the government aggressively pushes a vaccination drive, fully inoculating 56 per cent of the population of 21 million.

Alongside the six-hour night curfew, the health ministry said that inter-provincial travel would remain banned.

The number of people attending weddings and funerals will be restricted to a maximum of 10 till October 15.

Permission has been granted for sporting events to go ahead but without spectators.

