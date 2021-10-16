Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,814
Total Cases 34,037,592
Today's Fatalities 379
Today's Cases 16,862
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,814
Total Cases 34,037,592
Today's Fatalities 379
Today's Cases 16,862

News

Sri Lanka imports chemical fertiliser despite ban

In this picture taken on July 31, 2021, a tea picker works in a plantation in the southern district of Ratnapura, Sri Lanka (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SRI Lanka’s government breached its own ban on chemical fertilisers by importing potassium chloride this week, scientists said Friday (15), after outraged farmers warned the regulations could worsen food shortages.

The government imposed the ban in May as part of a drive to make Sri Lanka the world’s first 100 percent organic farming nation.

But the policy sparked anger among farmers, who have warned that Sri Lanka – already in the grip of food shortages caused by a currency crisis – now faces crop failure.

The agriculture ministry said only that it had begun to distribute 30,000 tonnes of “organic potassium chloride” that arrived from Lithuania on Wednesday (13), but it did not comment on claims by scientists that the cargo violated the government ban.

“This consignment of potassium chloride is not organic fertiliser,” said SDM Chinthaka, professor of chemistry at the state Sri Jayewardenepura University.

“Very clearly, the government has violated its own ban on chemical fertiliser,” he said.

Media reports quoted other experts also saying the government had breached its ban in importing the fertiliser.

Farmers have staged daily protests demanding fertiliser for their crops.

Anger grew last month when the government rejected 96,000 tons of organic fertiliser from China citing quality issues.

The government had offered subsidies to farmers to produce their own compost, but this failed to meet demand.

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa promised to subsidise foreign fertiliser when he came to power in 2019, but later reversed policy, arguing that agrochemicals were poisoning people.

His administration has denied that the ban on chemical fertiliser, herbicides and pesticides is motivated by a foreign exchange shortage, instead claiming it is part of a push for healthier agriculture.

Farmers of rice, the country’s staple along with tea, have warned crop yields could be halved without chemicals.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Security review after David Amess MP stabbed to death in ‘terror’ attack
PAKISTAN
Spy chief appointment issue to be resolved in a week: Pakistan minister
UK
Scientists targeted with threats, abuse during pandemic, finds UK survey
PAKISTAN
US to ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan
HEADLINE STORY
Third day of clashes in Bangladash over Koran ‘desecration’
UK
Money laundering trial ends as court refuses more time for prosecution
UK
Tory MP David Amess dies ‘after stabbing’
UK
UK Carrier Strike Group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth enters Bay of Bengal
UK
Racial bias in doctors’ recruitment across London, BMJ survey shows
UK
Ex-Met police officer gets suspended jail term for harassing colleagues
News
NHS urges Asians and ethnic minorities to learn CPR skills
News
Charity calls for action as new report says British Asian babies have more…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Security review after David Amess MP stabbed to death in…
Sri Lanka imports chemical fertiliser despite ban
Rahul Dravid to become India’s next coach, report says
Sardar Udham movie review: Vicky Kaushal’s brilliant act deserves a…
Spy chief appointment issue to be resolved in a week:…
Scientists targeted with threats, abuse during pandemic, finds UK survey