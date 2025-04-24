Skip to content
Sri Lanka probes alleged photo leak of sacred Buddha tooth relic

The Criminal Investigation Department was ordered to determine whether the widelyshared image was from the rare display of the relic

Buddhist devotees stand in queues to enter the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy last Friday (18)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 24, 2025
POLICE in Sri Lanka launched an investigation last Sunday (20) into a photo circulated on social media claiming to show a Buddha tooth relic, which has gone on display under tight security.

The Criminal Investigation Department was ordered to determine whether the widelyshared image was from the rare display of the relic, police said.

Photography is strictly prohibited during the public viewing of the highly venerated relic, which went on display this month for the first time since March 2009.

Devotees are frisked before being allowed into the sacred area of the Temple of the Tooth in the central city of Kandy. No bags or parcels are permitted, while the use of mobile phones is also banned inside the temple.

“If someone took a photo inside the temple, it is a serious security lapse,” a police official said.

“There is a significant presence of plain-clothed officers inside the temple,” he said, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

A police statement said detectives would investigate whether the photo had been taken by a worshipper during the current exhibition, or whether it was a doctored image. Police reported that an estimated 125,000 people worshipped the relic on the first day of the display, which was open for just two and a half hours.

On subsequent days, the exhibition is open for five and a half hours. The 10-day exhibition ends on Sunday (27).

Sri Lanka’s majority Buddhist population believes that the Buddha’s left canine is enshrined at the temple. It is more than an object of religious devotion – it is also a symbol of state sovereignty.

The crowds visiting the temple has led to traffic chaos in Kandy, while devotees have also been camping overnight.

sri lankabuddha tooth relic

