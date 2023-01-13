Website Logo
  • Friday, January 13, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Sri Lanka announces plans to downsize military by half by 2030

“The overall aim of the strategic blueprint is to broach a technically and tactically sound and well-balanced defence force by the year 2030 in order to meet upcoming security challenges,” the statement quoting the state minister of defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon said.

Members of Sri Lankan military personnel attend a ceremony to mark Poppy day or Remembrance day to pay respect to fallen war veterans from the two World Wars as well as from the internal Tamil separatist conflict, at the war memorial in Colombo on November 13, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka on Friday (13) announced plans to reduce the current strength of its military to half by 2030 to build a technically and tactically sound and well-balanced defence force, amid criticism that military expenditure was more than the allocation for health care and education in the 2023 budget.

The Army’s strength is to be reduced to 100,000 by the year 2030, down from the current figure of 200,783. The strength would be limited to 135,000 by next year, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“The overall aim of the strategic blueprint is to broach a technically and tactically sound and well-balanced defence force by the year 2030 in order to meet upcoming security challenges,” the statement quoting the state minister of defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon said.

The defence allocation of 539 billion rupees (£1.2bn) in the budget 2023 drew criticism as the island nation faced its worst economic crisis since 1948. Due to the forex shortage, Sri Lanka was unable to afford key imports, including fuel, fertilisers and medicines, leading to serpentine queues.

For health and education, the 2023 budget has allocated over 300 billion rupees (£674 million) each.

Although the strength had been halved from around 400,000 since the conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) ended in 2009, the current strength of 200,000 was termed excessive.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said last year that military strategy reforms were needed to gear the island’s army to face new challenges.

The Tamil minority and rights groups have been demanding the descaling of the military in the former battle zones in the conflict regions in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Leicester disorder: Muslim group ‘concerned’ over release of images by police
INDIA
Twist in Air India urination case: Woman urinated on her own seat, accused tells court
News
‘Pagdi’ sturdier than helmets, protects Sikhs from every trouble: Ex-Punjab Minister on Indian Army’s proposal
News
India-China trade climbs to $135.98 billion in 2022, trade deficit crosses $100 billion for first…
UK
Resetting ties, UK’s Sunak to have private dinner with Scotland’s Sturgeon
US
Cricket Hall of Fame, US, endorses India’s Road Safety World Series international T20 league
News
Usha Reddi becomes Senator in Kansas state of US
News
Indian-origin driver charged in Australia over accident that killed four passengers from Punjab
Sports
Nine-year-old Tanvee Vallem to participate in World Women’s 9-Ball Championship
News
UK review of ‘golden’ visas for millionaires finds links to corruption
News
Makar Sankranti: Mumbai cops ban nylon kite strings; cite hazard for humans as…
Sports
Australia pull out from Afghanistan ODI series, Rashid threatens BBL boycott
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW