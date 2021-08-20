Website Logo
  • Friday, August 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,589
Total Cases 32,358,829
Today's Fatalities 540
Today's Cases 36,571
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,589
Total Cases 32,358,829
Today's Fatalities 540
Today's Cases 36,571

News

Sri Lanka announces lockdown as coronavirus cases surge

People register to undergo a test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Colombo on August 19, 2021. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SRI Lanka announced a 10-day lockdown starting on Friday (20) night in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as surging infections and deaths overwhelm the island’s health system.

The Indian Ocean nation recorded its highest single-day death toll of 187 and 3,793 cases on Wednesday (18).
“Nationwide Lockdown in effect from 10 pm today to Monday (30). All essential services will function as normal,” health minister Keheliya Rambukwella said on Twitter.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met members of the presidential task force on coronavirus and was expected to address the nation on Friday evening.

Medical professionals, religious leaders, politicians and businessmen called for an immediate nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of infections.

Daily infections have more than doubled in a month to an average of 3,897, according to the Reuters Global Covid tracker.

Hospitals in the country of 32 million people are overflowing with Covid-19 patients as the highly transmissible Delta variant surges through the population.

“If they listen to us it will be good for our leaders and for the country,” said lawmaker Tissa Witarana, a supporter of a strict national lockdown, before the health minister’s announcement.

Many restrictions are already in place, with schools, gyms, and swimming pools closed and weddings and musical shows banned. Authorities also imposed a night curfew from Monday (16), restricting movement from 10 pm until 4 am every day.

Around a quarter of Sri Lanka’s population has been fully vaccinated, a majority of them with China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

Sri Lanka has also approved Pfizer, Moderna , AstraZeneca and Russia’s Sputnik V shots.
It has reported a total of 372,079 infections since the start of the outbreak last year, with 6,604 deaths.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Serum Institute Of India’s Poonawalla reveals he has taken Covid booster shot
UK
Khan says London ready to welcome Afghan refugees
US
Kamala Harris trip to Asia will show US in region ‘to stay,’ official says
News
Javid hopeful of experts go ahead for UK’s booster shots rollout
News
Bangladesh’s firebrand Islamist leader Junaid Babunagari dies
UK
Nine-year-old from Bolton completes another challenge to raise funds for children
News
Sharma says finance plan being worked out for developing countries
News
Gurkha veterans call off hunger strike as UK government agrees talks
News
Taliban takeover will inspire terrorists, warns UK defence secretary Ben Wallace
News
Pfizer Covid jab declines faster than AstraZeneca: study
News
Indian defence minister worried over rising national security challenges
PAKISTAN
2 killed in explosion at Pakistan’s Muharram procession
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Manoj Bajpayee reacts to the reports of playing an antagonist…
Sri Lanka announces lockdown as coronavirus cases surge
Serum Institute Of India’s Poonawalla reveals he has taken Covid…
Khan says London ready to welcome Afghan refugees
Kamala Harris trip to Asia will show US in region…
Maestro: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh starrer to premiere…