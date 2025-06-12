Skip to content
Indian firm and Nadal tie up to offer digital degree

The nine-month course, developed by UAX Rafa Nadal University School, combines global expertise with local insight

Rafael Nadal

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 12, 2025
Eastern Eye

GRASSROOTS sports education platform Sportzprix last Saturday (7) announced the launch of a digital sports marketing master’s degree for Indian talent in collaboration with UAX Rafa Nadal University School in Spain.

The nine-month course, developed by UAX Rafa Nadal University School, combines global expertise with local insight through an India module co-created by Sportzprix. The online programme will be open to graduates, working professionals and sports entrepreneurs.

“I’ve always believed in the transformative power of sport – and when paired with education, its impact becomes truly enduring,” said tennis legend and mentor Nadal.

“Sport shapes character, resilience and ambition, but academic grounding gives it direction and depth.

“The UAX Rafa Nadal School of Sport excites me because it reflects this powerful synergy – combining education, specialisation and realworld relevance. With the incredible team behind this initiative, I’m confident we’ll equip future professionals with the skills and mindset the global sports industry demands.”

Prasad Mangipudi, co-founder and CEO of Sportzprix, said, “With India bidding for global events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, and domestic leagues becoming bigger and more professional, the country is poised for a sports revolution.

“Shaping sports professionals in the field of marketing will play a central role in determining its future.

digital sports marketinguax rafa nadal university schoolsportzprix

