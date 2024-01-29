Website Logo
  • Monday, January 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

MP calls for government support for south Asian language teaching

Thomas pointed out that the lack of widespread understanding of south Asian languages within the UK hampers the full potential of ties between the UK and south Asia

Gareth Thomas MP

By: Eastern Eye

Gareth Thomas MP has urged the government to allocate resources for the development and teaching of south Asian languages, including Gujarati, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, and Hindi.

Thomas pointed out that the lack of widespread understanding of south Asian languages within the UK hampers the full potential of cultural and business ties between the UK and south Asia.

Presently, the responsibility of preserving and teaching south Asian languages largely falls on the shoulders of the diaspora community, operating through places of worship and weekend schools.

While commending the community’s efforts, the MP underscored the need for substantial government support to bolster language education initiatives.

Comparing the allocation of resources to other languages like Mandarin and Latin, which have received targeted government support, he stressed the urgency for similar assistance towards south Asian languages.

No direct funding has been allocated for the teaching of Punjabi, Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Urdu, Sinhalese, Tamil, Pashto, and Dari during the tenure of the Conservative government in the past five years, he said.

The consequence of this neglect is evident in the drastic reduction of students opting for south Asian languages at the GCSE level between 2013 and 2023. Statistics reveal a decline of 42% in Gujarati, 58% in Bengali, and 16% in Urdu enrollments during this period.

Expressing concern over this trend, Thomas remarked, “We are witnessing a decade of decline in the number of students taking up south Asian languages at a GCSE level because of the failure of this Conservative government to invest in these communities and their crucial languages. As we seek to negotiate trade deals with the worlds fastest growing economies like that of India it is of critical importance that the Government invests in these important south Asian languages.”

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
British Asian Trust initiative to focus on education for 4 million kids in India
News
NHS trust review initiated after schizophrenic man’s attack on British Indian teen
News
Sunak announces ban on disposable vapes
News
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan criticised for assaulting ‘protege’
News
Sri Lanka fishing trawler hijacked by ‘Somali pirates’
News
Iran minister in Pakistan amid tensions over air strikes
News
Pakistan police halt rally by Imran supporters, arrest dozens
News
Post Office chief sacked amidst Horizon IT scandal
News
Boy, 15, charged for killing 17-year-old in Birmingham
News
Marriage figures in England and Wales hit record low
UK
Teacher who showed Muhammad cartoon lives in hiding three years later
UK
NHS observatory launches new initiative to address disparities
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW