Sojan Joseph makes history as first Keralite elected to British parliament

Sojan Joseph has worked in the NHS for over 21 years as a mental health nurse. (Photo credit: Labour Party)

By: Vivek Mishra

Sojan Joseph, a native of Kottayam district in Kerala, India, has made history by becoming the first Keralite elected to the British parliament.

Contesting in the Ashford constituency in Kent, Joseph, a Labour Party candidate, triumphed over incumbent Damien Green of the Conservative Party with a majority of 1,779 votes, who has held the seat for 27 years and Unionist Party.

Labour will represent Ashford for the first time in Westminster.

Sojan Joseph has worked in the NHS for over 21 years as a mental health nurse and currently serves as a matron in a mental health unit. Moving to Ashford in 2002, Joseph has been a resident of Willesborough since 2008, living with his wife and three children.

His victory is part of Labour’s significant gains in the 2024 UK general elections, which saw a notable upswing for the party in various Kent constituencies.

Joseph recorded a vote share of 32.5 per cent, marking an impressive increase of 8.7 percentage points from the 2019 election. Six candidates competed in the Ashford constituency, but Joseph emerged victorious, receiving 15,262 votes. The result was announced at the Stour Centre just after 4:30 am, marking a historic moment as Labour will represent Ashford in Westminster for the first time.

Joseph’s professional background in healthcare leadership, particularly in diversity and inclusion, fuels his passion for improving access to mental and physical health care services.

He aims to create a safer environment, provide more opportunities for youth, improve access to GP and mental health services, and promote sustainable development projects.

Speaking to KentOnline after his victory, Joseph emphasized his commitment to revitalizing Ashford by enhancing infrastructure, supporting small businesses, and improving public services.

He said, “I have worked in the NHS for more than 20 years and talk to patients every day.

“I understand first-hand the experiences people are struggling with.

“Improving the town centre and roads, plus helping small businesses are just some of the things I aim to do for people in Ashford.

“The town needs some energy and I plan to work with residents, MPs and the council to revitalise it,” he said.