Slough walkathon raises funds for dementia support charity

Around 90 participants aged between three and 70 took part in a walkathon at Upton Court Park in Slough to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Dementia Support (ADS), a community-based charity supporting people affected by dementia across Maidenhead, Slough, Langley, Windsor and Ascot.
Under clear skies and warm sunshine, families and friends completed an 8-kilometre circular route from the park along the Jubilee River before returning for a picnic.
The event was organised by the Slough and Maidenhead centres of HSS Sewa, an initiative of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (UK), as part of its annual fundraising activity. It marks the fifth consecutive year the group has partnered with local charities, following previous support for Slough Outreach, The Baby Bank Berkshire, Thames Valley Adventure Playground and Samaritans branches in the area.
Saroj Mistry, coordinator for HSS Sewa, said dementia affects not only individuals but also their families and communities, adding that collective responsibility and compassion were essential in supporting those in need.
The particiants at the eventHSS
The Worshipful the Mayor of Slough, Siobhan Dauti, attended the event and praised the initiative. She said the organisation’s work promotes unity, wellbeing and community spirit, adding that the funds raised would provide vital support for families navigating the challenges of dementia.
Jack Rankin, who joined the walk, described ADS as “a fantastic local charity” and welcomed efforts to raise money for its services.
HSS
David Coppinger, director and trustee of ADS, highlighted his longstanding involvement with dementia services, noting the significant impact the funds would have on the charity’s work.
Also in attendance was the Worshipful the Mayor of Gerrards Cross, Prerna Bhardwaj, who shared a personal account of a family member living with dementia and thanked organisers for their efforts.
Participants said the event combined outdoor exercise with an opportunity to reconnect with friends and family while supporting a charitable cause.
Organisers said more than £1,350 had been raised, with donations still being received at the time of writing.