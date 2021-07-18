Website Logo
  Sunday, July 18, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 413,609
Total Cases 31,106,065
Today's Fatalities 518
Today's Cases  41,157
Six people to face trial ‘for covering up’ in a Bradford murder case

By: PramodThomas

A Bradford Crown Court has held that five men and a woman would face trial for charges including assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice in the brutal murder of Mohammed Feazan Ayaz, reported the BBC.

They have denied helping to cover up the murder in court, the report added. A seventh male defendant did not attend the hearing.

Ayaz, 20, was tortured before his body was found on Saffron Drive, Allerton, on 1 July 2019.

In March last year Raheel Khan, 27, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to serve a minimum of 30 years in jail for the murder of Ayaz.

Suleman Khan, 20, of Sandford Road, Bradford, and Robert Wainwright, 26, of Mannville Terrace, Bradford, were also found guilty of murder and each sentenced to a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

During the trial, jurors heard Ayaz was “systematically and sadistically beaten” at an industrial unit in Halifax Road, Denholme, the report added.

A woman and one of the men charged are accused of an attempt to pervert the course of justice by cleaning the inside of the unit at the Denholme Business Centre.

Three of the men are accused of assisting an offender by enabling a murder suspect to leave the country.

A fifth man is accused of perverting the course of justice by deleting CCTV footage between 30 June 2019 and 3 July 2019.

Those charged in the case are-Waqas Ahmed, 25, Sarfraz Ahmed, 32, Hassan Ali, 26, Iqrab Choudhury, 29, Kaukab Khan, 33 and David Burnett, 39.

The trial would start on 27 June next year and it could last up to four weeks, the BBC report added.

All six defendants who attended court had their unconditional bail extended until the trial date.

