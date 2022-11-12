Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Six men sentenced for street brawl in Bradford which left teenager dead

Muhammed Mujahid Hussain,19, was stabbed after an altercation in Bradford’s Duckworth Lane in April last year.

Muhammed Mujahid Hussain (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

Six men were sentenced on by Bradford Crown Court this week for their part in violent disorder which led to the death of Bradford man Muhammed Mujahid Hussain.

On April 22, 2021, Mujahid Hussain, 19, was stabbed after an altercation in Bradford’s Duckworth Lane. He later passed away in the hospital.

According to West Yorkshire Police, eight men were charged in connection with the incident. Six men pleaded guilty in court and two others went on trial.

Mujahid Shah

Prosecutor Jemima Stephenson told the court on Thursday (10) that Hussain was attacked when ‘serious violent disorder’ broke out between the groups.

Stephenson said that the parties had a falling out before the incident, and telephone records revealed ‘some aspect of planning for the confrontation’.

Members of both parties could be seen arriving at the location in vehicles captured on CCTV that evening, some carrying knives, sticks, and other weapons.

Judge Jonathan Gibson said that phone records between the groups confirmed ‘this wasn’t an incident that blew up at the scene’.

“The fact that various people attended with weapons does show that violence was anticipated. All engaged in some way or another in the violence that night. The fight took place during Ramadan when there were a number of people on the street and it had a significant impact on the community,” the judge is reported to have said.

Umar Shehzad

Bradford men Saif Shah, 18, of West Park Road and Mujahid Shah, 20, of Sunrise Close, were sent to a young offenders institute for 13 months and 18 months, respectively. Another convict Danyal Majid, 19, of Hinchliffe Street was also sent to young offenders institute for eight months.

Zain Mahmood, 21, of Airedale College Terrace was given a suspended prison sentence of 15 months.

Javeed Khan, 21, of St Pauls Avenue was jailed for three months and Umar Shehzad, 25, of Nurser Lane was sent to prison for 21 months.

Reports said that a seventh accused in the incident will be sentenced next month.

“The death of Muhammed is another tragic reminder to us all of what can happen when knives are used in violent confrontations. His death was senseless and could so easily have been avoided. Knife crime can have terrible consequences and in this case has caused a young man to lose his life and left a family with a lifetime of grief,” said senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Vanessa Rolfe.

“I hope this sends a strong message that we will not tolerate violent disorder on our streets, and there are serious consequences for being part in these incidents. Our sympathies remain with Muhammed’s family for their tragic and needless loss.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India-born structural biologist Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan among Order of Merit winners
News
UK, India need each other now more than ever: Boris Johnson
News
Leicester police chief Rupert Matthews accused of showing ‘lack of engagement’ during unrest
News
Mahek Bukhari trial: No evidence TikTok star’s car was involved in crash
News
Sadiq Khan says tackling violence in London is ‘top priority’
News
Having sex could trigger life-threatening asthma attack, experts warn
News
Sikh prayer books made available to British Sikh military personnel after 100 Years
News
Next boss bats for ‘different approach’ to migration, says country needs more overseas…
News
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s takes dig at Team India after Men in Blue…
INDIA
India welcomes UK court’s decision to dismiss Nirav Modi’s plea against extradition
HEALTH
Shocking! Sanitizers found to contain dangerous levels of cancer-causing chemical
News
Company owned by former Rochdale mayor in liquidation owing creditors more than £700,000
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW