  • Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Singh, Wallace talk focus on military hardware production

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on February 15, 2023. (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (21) spoke to UK defence secretary Ben Wallace with a focus on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in the development and production of military hardware in India.

Singh, referring to industrial cooperation, said potential areas were identified, but did not elaborate.

He described the telephone conversation as “cordial” and “positive” and said it was aimed at future growth of the bilateral defence relationship.

“It was a pleasure to speak with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, Mr Ben Wallace. The conversation was cordial, positive and focused on future growth of the bilateral defence relationship,” he said on Twitter.

“We reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction over the bilateral military-to-military engagements. Discussed a wide range of defence and security issues in our conversation including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific,” Singh said.

“Also suggested that UK companies should become part of the India Growth Story and participate in co-development and co-production in India,” he added.

In a statement, the defence ministry said both ministers spoke about defence and security issues, including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific.

“The ministers briefly reviewed their ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction at their bilateral military-to-military engagements,” it added.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

