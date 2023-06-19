Website Logo
  • Monday, June 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Shehbaz Sharif urges brother Nawaz to return from London to lead Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif has been living in the UK since November 2019 for medical treatment

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged his elder brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief to return from London to lead the party and the country.

Addressing a meeting of the central general council meeting of the party on Friday (16) where he was re-elected as the president of the PML-N, Shehbaz indicated that Nawaz would return to the country soon, Geo News reported on Saturday (17).

“I am waiting for my elder brother – who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons – to return to Pakistan,” he said during the meeting.

The party presidency could be handed back to Nawaz once he returned, the prime minister said.

Nawaz, 73, has been living in London since November 2019 for medical treatment after a Pakistani court allowed him a four-week reprieve.

Nawaz, who has served as the prime minister of Pakistan for three non-consecutive terms, was serving seven-year imprisonment in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore in the Al-Azizia corruption case before he left for London.

Shehbaz said a meeting of the central general council was held as the Election Commission’s sword was hanging.

Shehbaz was given the PML-N’s presidency after Nawaz, the three-time prime minister – was disqualified by the Supreme Court which barred him from holding any party position.

During the meeting, Shehbaz said the PML-N needed young leadership and commended Nawaz’s daughter and the party’s 49-year-old senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz for her hard work.

“You will see that the map of politics will change when Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan,” Shehbaz said.

The prime minister reminded the party’s workers that his government took charge at a time when they did not get roses but brickbats.

“Inflation has broken the back of the people; oil prices are touching the sky. The coalition government decided together that we would face the tough times,” he said, adding that in the budget, the government increased the salaries of employees and pensions.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India needs to join US-led Artemis Accords: NASA official
News
Nepal bans screening of Hindi movies amid ‘Adipurush’ dialogue row
News
If Sunak wants to regulate AI, racism should be his number one priority
News
Sunak shares mother’s homemade barfi with Ukraine president Zelenskyy
News
Greek tragedy predicted in final call home of Pakistani migrant
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
News
Sunak joins raid on illegal migrants in UK, 105 arrested
News
Lawmakers set to punish Boris Johnson for ‘Partygate lies’
News
Number of migrants arriving in UK in small boats tops 10,000 this year
UK
Nottingham stabbings: Suspect appears in court on murder charges
UK
Massage parlour manager who raped women in London jailed
News
Greece boat disaster: Pakistani father’s anguish over his missing son
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW