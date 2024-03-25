  • Monday, March 25, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Citizenship removal: Shamima Begum loses first bid to move top court

The government stripped Begum’s citizenship on national security grounds in 2019. She may now ask the Supreme Court directly for permission to have her case heard

Shamima Begum

By: Shajil Kumar

Shamima Begum, who travelled to Syria eight years ago to support IS group, has lost the initial bid to challenge the removal of her British citizenship at the Supreme Court.

The government stripped Begum’s citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, leaving her stateless.

Last year, she lost her first appeal against the decision to revoke her citizenship at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission.

The 24-year-old had recently requested permission from the Court of Appeal to take her case to the top court.

Dismissing her Court of Appeal, the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, said, “The only task of the court was to assess whether the deprivation decision was unlawful. Since it was not, Begum’s appeal is dismissed.”

She may now ask the Supreme Court directly for permission to have her case heard.

Begum’s lawyers have argued that British officials have failed to properly consider whether she was a potential victim of trafficking.

Born in the UK to parents of Bangladeshi heritage, Begum left for Syria in 2015 with her friends Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase.

Sultana reportedly died when a house was blown up, while Abase’s whereabouts is not known.

Begum married a Dutch member of IS, currently held in a Kurdish detention centre.

They lived in Raqqa, and the couple had three children, all of whom have died.

She was found in al-Roj camp in northern Syria in 2019 and still lives there.

Related Stories

News
Freedom-restricting harassment crippling democracy: Report
UK
Only 9 per cent happy with handling of immigration: Survey
News
Indian student dies in London road accident
News
All 12 outlets of McDonald’s in Sri Lanka shut over poor hygiene
News
Pakistan to restart drive to repatriate Afghan refugees
News
Trader fined for selling illegal tobacco
News
Pakistan keen to restore trade ties with India: Minister
News
Indian woman dies in car accident in US
News
Princess of Wales ‘touched’ by support after cancer announcement
News
New study discovers Shakespeare’s sister’s unknown literary talent
News
Indra Nooyi’s advice to Indian students in US: ‘Be watchful’
News
Sunak on new England football kit row: ‘Don’t mess with flag’

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW