Website Logo
  • Friday, January 21, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 488,396
Total Cases 38,566,027
Today's Fatalities 703
Today's Cases 3,47,254
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 488,396
Total Cases 38,566,027
Today's Fatalities 703
Today's Cases 3,47,254

News

Security beefed up in Pakistan capital after deadly Lahore blast

Rescue workers inspect the site a day after three people were killed and 22 wounded by a bomb blast at a busy market in Lahore on January 21, 2022. (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SECURITY was beefed up across Pakistan’s capital on Friday (21), police said, a day after three people were killed and 22 wounded by a bomb in the eastern city of Lahore.

The country has suffered a string of blasts and attacks since December when a truce between the government and Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan(TTP) lapsed.

But Thursday’s (20) bomb blast – in a busy shopping district of Lahore – was claimed by the Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA), the newest of several separatist groups to emerge from Pakistan’s biggest but poorest province, Balochistan.

According to police, the blast took place near the Paan Mandi in the famous Anarkali market, where Indian commodities are sold. The explosive material was planted in a motorcycle parked outside a bank.

Police spokesman Naeem Iqbal said security would be tightened in Islamabad, the seat of the government and home to dozens of embassies and other international institutions.

He said uniformed and plain-clothes officers would fan across the city, particularly in crowded areas such as markets.

Earlier this week, a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by motorcycle shooting in the capital by two TTP militants who died in return fire.

The BNA said it carried out Thursday’s Lahore bomb attack “in response to the killing of women and children by Pakistani forces in Balochistan”.

Ethnic separatist groups have been waging an insurgency for years in the province, complaining they do not receive a fair share of its gas and mineral wealth.

(AFP & PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Johnson denies blackmailing Tory rebels
UK
Asian men seek ‘culturally sensitive’ accessible therapy
INDIA
Soaring Covid self-test kit sales fuel India underreporting fears
INDIA
‘Insulting’ Hindu gods: Nestle withdraws KitKat range in India
SRI LANKA
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes interest rates
UK
Former Guantánamo detainee plans legal action to restore British passport
UK
Coventry family wins Guinness World Record as the most siblings with albinism
News
Texas hostage-taker ‘prayed for two years’ for attack
UK
Swindon Council faces fresh calls to find replacement temple after closure
News
India’s expert panel advises full approval for Covishield, Covaxin
News
Facebook critics call for release of India human rights review
PAKISTAN
Pakistan woman sentenced to death for ‘blasphemous’ WhatsApp status
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
India-UK trade talks will conclude quickly: West Midlands mayor
Saqib Mahmood can’t wait to play Test cricket for England
Security beefed up in Pakistan capital after deadly Lahore blast
South Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct
Johnson denies blackmailing Tory rebels
Asian men seek ‘culturally sensitive’ accessible therapy
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE