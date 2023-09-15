Website Logo
Sara Sharif: Police charge three including father over murder

Sharif was found with extensive injuries at her home in Woking last month

Sara Sharif (Photo: Surrey Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITISH police said on Friday (15) they had charged three people with the murder of 10-year-old girl Sara Sharif found dead at her home last month, including her father.

Sharif was found with extensive injuries at her home in Woking, a town southwest of London, on August 10. Her father Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 28, had all travelled to Pakistan a day earlier.

They returned to Britain on Wednesday (13) when they were arrested at London’s Gatwick airport after disembarking from a flight from Dubai.

Surrey Police said the trio had now all been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. They are due to appear at Guildford Magistrate’s Court later on Friday.

“Sara’s mother has been informed of this latest development and is being supported by specialist officers,” the police statement said.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

