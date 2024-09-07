  • Saturday, September 07, 2024
Trial for Sara Sharif’s murder set for October

Urfan Sharif, 42, Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, are accused of her murder.

Sara’s body was discovered after a call to police from Pakistan in the early hours of 10 August, 2023. (Photo credit: Surrey Police)

By: EasternEye

A TRIAL date has been set for the father, stepmother, and uncle of Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in her Woking, Surrey, home in August 2023.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

The trial is scheduled to begin on 7 October at the Old Bailey and will be presided over by High Court judge Justice Cavanagh.

The trial is expected to last up to seven weeks, according to a report by the BBC.

In addition to murder, the three are charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they also deny.

Sara’s body was discovered after a call to police from Pakistan in the early hours of 10 August.

The three accused had travelled to Islamabad with Sara’s five siblings the day before her body was found.

They were arrested upon their return to the UK on 13 September and charged two days later.

A post-mortem revealed Sara had suffered multiple injuries, though the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

