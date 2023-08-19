Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Sara Sharif murder: Pakistan police continue search for father

Sara Sharif was found dead in her home on 10 August

Sara Sharif (Photo: Surrey Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE search is on to locate the father of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in a house in Woking, Surrey, reported the BBC.

Surrey Police on Friday (18) confirmed that they want to speak to Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, in connection with the incident.

According to reports, the three had left the UK for Pakistan on 9 August, a day before Sara’s body was discovered. There were five children with them aged between one year and 13 years.

Urfan Sharif

Pakistan police revealed that the search involves several police stations in different places around the country, including visiting family members.

Police were called to an address in Hammond Road, Woking on Thursday (10), following a 999 call, which was made from Pakistan by a man identifying himself as Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif. Police found Sara’s dead body inside the property.

Sara’s mother was informed and continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

Beinash Batool

The post-mortem examination revealed that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period.

Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s major crime team have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of Sara’s death.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said, “While the post-mortem has not provided us with an established cause of death at this time, the fact that we now know that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries over a sustained and extended period has significantly changed the nature of our investigation, and we have widened the timescale of the focus of our enquiry.

“As a result, we are trying to piece together a picture of Sara’s lifestyle but we cannot do this without the public’s help.

“That is why we are appealing for anyone who knew Sara, had any form of contact with her, or has any other information about her, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
87 Christian homes, 19 churches damaged in Pakistan street violence
UK
London’s Ulez expansion hit by camera vandalism
News
Who is killer British nurse Lucy Letby?
News
Record low rains threaten summer crops in India
News
British Indian paediatrician helps catch ‘killer nurse’ Lucy Letby
News
Union announces train drivers’ strike on September 1 amid pay dispute
News
Government launches independent inquiry following hospital infant murders
News
Qu’ran torn apart amidst far-right demonstration in Netherlands
News
Sentence review of speeding driver welcomed by family of pregnant crash victim
News
UK’s medical murderers: A grim gallery nurse Lucy Letby joins
News
Rochdale verdict: Five men convicted of sexually exploiting two girls
News
Nurse Lucy Letby found guilty of killing seven babies, trying to kill six…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW