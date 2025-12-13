Salman Khan says ‘‘I am not a great actor’’ and fans loudly disagree at Red Sea Film Festival

Highlights:

Salman Khan said audiences sometimes laugh when he cries on screen

Fans in the hall pushed back, saying they cry with him

The exchange was filmed and later shared online

Khan is preparing for Battle of Galwan

Salman Khan told the crowd at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in Jeddah that he does not see himself as a great actor. It came during an on-stage chat and drew an instant reaction from fans, some of them shouting back before he could move on.

Salman Khan makes candid acting remark during Jeddah festival event Getty Images





Why Salman Khan says ‘I am not a great actor’

The comment came during a relaxed conversation at the festival, where Khan was asked about his work and how he views acting today. He did not dress it up. “Acting hoti hi nahi mujhse,” he said, adding that he does not see himself as a particularly strong actor. He told the audience that people can catch him doing many things, but not “acting” in a formal sense.

Khan explained that he works on instinct rather than technique. He said he reacts to what he feels in the moment and moves on. For a star with more than three decades in Hindi cinema, the line landed by surprise.





What happened when fans heard Salman Khan say it

When the host turned to the audience and asked if they agreed, the response was instant. Fans said no and loudly.

Khan then added another observation. He said that sometimes, when he cries on screen, he feels people laugh at him. The reaction flipped again.

Audience members shouted back that they cry with him. The exchange left Khan smiling, visibly at ease. Later clips showed him listening, nodding, and letting the noise settle before moving on.

Fans react as Salman Khan downplays his acting during the festival session Getty Images





How fans reacted after Salman Khan says ‘I am not a great actor’

The video circulated online soon after. Comments followed within minutes. Fans wrote that his emotional scenes have stayed with them for years. Some said they grew up watching him and never questioned his sincerity. Others called him honest, not self-critical.

The tone of the responses was consistent. People did not argue about technique or awards. They spoke about feelings and connection. That reaction mirrors much of Khan’s career. His appeal has rarely rested on craft debates. It has rested on presence.

Salman Khan attends the Red Sea Film Festival Getty Images





What next?

Sikandar, Khan’s last release, failed to land at the box office. He is currently shooting Battle of Galwan with Apoorva Lakhia. He plays an Army officer. The film draws from the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Kick 2 is also in the works, with Sajid Nadiadwala producing it. At the festival, Khan presented the Red Sea Honouree Award to Idris Elba during a short on-stage appearance.