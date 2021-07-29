Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 29, 2021
INDIA

Sajid Javid on future of Covid situation in UK: ‘No one really knows’

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid leaves his residence in southwest London on June 28, 2021. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

UK health secretary has said that it is unpredictable what trajectory the Covid pandemic will take in the weeks ahead, reported the Guardian.

“The truth is, when it comes to case numbers no one really knows where they are going to go next,” Sajid Javid was quoted as saying while visiting a vaccination centre in Little Venice, west London.

Britain reported 27,734 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (28), an increase on the 23,511 reported a day earlier and a first rise in the daily total after seven consecutive days of lower cases, government data showed.

It also reported 91 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, compared with 131 on Tuesday (27).

The number of new positive test results was down by more than half from 54,674 on 17 July, just before most restrictions were relaxed.

“I hope that the falls that we’re seeing now are sustained. That’s of course what I want to see. But we’ve already seen with the Delta variant, a new variant that emerged over the last year, that’s more infectious than the previous one, that things can change,” Javid said.

“And so, I think it’s important to remain cautious, not get too optimistic.”

However, prime minister Boris Johnson had confirmed that quarantine will be scrapped for double-jabbed adults in England on 16 August.

Ministers had last week declined to confirm the 16 August date. The environment secretary, George Eustice, said it was just “some kind of indication” and could move in either direction.

When the more relaxed quarantine regime comes in on 16 August, double-jabbed adults identified as close contacts of a person who has tested positive for Covid will no longer have to self-isolate.

Instead, they will be advised to take a PCR test. If it returns a positive result, they will be legally obliged to quarantine; if it is negative, they can go about their lives as normal.

Children will also be exempted from having to quarantine and advised to take a PCR test, despite the fact they are not being given the vaccine, the report added.

According to the government, releasing the double-vaccinated from the obligation to quarantine will help to create another incentive for those reluctant to get the jab to come forward.

