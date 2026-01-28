Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rwanda seeks arbitration over cancelled UK asylum deal

Dispute centres on unpaid funds after Starmer ended Rwanda deal

rwanda deal

Rwanda has submitted a notice to the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration

AFP via Getty Images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 28, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

RWANDA has filed an arbitration case against Britain over the cancellation of an asylum deal by prime minister Keir Starmer in 2024, the government of the east African nation said.

Under the scheme, signed before Starmer took office, Britain agreed to pay Rwanda to take in migrants who had arrived illegally in Britain. It only managed to send four people voluntarily to Rwanda as legal challenges stalled the plan.

Rwanda has submitted a notice to the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration, arguing Britain had breached the financial arrangements of the "migration partnership", its government said in a statement on X on Tuesday (27).

It added that Britain had asked it in 2024 to forgo two payments of £50 million ($69m) due in April 2025 and April 2026 in anticipation of the formal termination of the treaty underlying the deal.

Rwanda said it was prepared to agree, provided the treaty was terminated and new financial terms were negotiated and agreed.

"Discussions between Rwanda and the UK did not, however, ultimately take place, and the amounts remain due and payable under the treaty," the Kigali government added.

A spokesperson for Starmer told reporters on Tuesday: "The Rwanda scheme was a complete disaster, it wasted £700m of taxpayer cash to return just four volunteers."

"We will robustly defend our position to protect British taxpayers and we are getting on with the job of focusing on effective ways to stamp out illegal migration, not costly gimmicks."

Relations between Britain and Rwanda soured last year when London paused some aid over the Rwandan role in the war in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rwanda has faced global pressure over accusations that it supports the M23 rebel group in eastern Congo.

Kigali denies backing M23 and has blamed Congolese and Burundian forces for renewed fighting that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands in the past year.

(Reuters)

illegal migrationkeir starmerrwanda schemerwanda deal

Related News

Matthew Goodwin
News

Reform candidate faces backlash over comments on British identity

facial recognition
News

Met police face court challenge over facial recognition rollout

nipah virus
News

India says two Nipah infections detected, situation contained

Antonio Costa
News

Proud of my roots in Goa, says European Council's Antonio Costa

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us