Royal reward for driving change

Arti, 18, from Bahraich in the country’s northern Uttar Pradesh state, won the Amal Clooney women’s empowerment award

Arti, King Charles and Tinni Sawhney

By: Eastern Eye

A TEENAGE rickshaw driver from an Indian village expressed her delight after meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace last month, when she collected a prestigious women’s empowerment award.

Arti, 18, from Bahraich in the country’s northern Uttar Pradesh state, won the Amal Clooney women’s empowerment award, named after the high-profile human rights barrister, at the Prince’s Trust Awards in London on May 22.

She was honoured for inspiring other young girls through her work with the Indian government’s Pink Erickshaw initiative, which provides safe transport for other women with a mission to drive change.

“I take pride in being able to inspire other girls who face similar challenges. This newfound independence has allowed me to see the world in a different light,” said Arti, who arrived in a pink rickshaw to attend the reception at Buckingham Palace, where she also met the King. “Now, I am able to fulfil not only my dreams but also those of my daughter.”

Arti has a five-year-old daughter for whom she took home some cake and a pair of shoes from London.

“It has been an unbelievably amazing experience, meeting the King who was so nice and sent his namaste to my family back home too,” Arti said, speaking in Hindi. “He also listened carefully as I spoke about how much I love driving my e-rickshaw, which does not run on polluting diesel or petrol, but one that I charge at home every night.”

Founded by the King when he was the Prince of Wales, the Prince’s Trust International will now transform into the King’s Trust International. It supports young people across 20 countries through employment, education and enterprise programmes.

The Prince’s Trust women’s empowerment award recognises the work of women who have succeeded against the odds and made a lasting difference to those around them.

Amal Clooney, the British activistbarrister after whom the award is named, said, “This year’s winner, Arti, is an inspirational example of someone whose trailblazing work in a typically male arena makes women in her community safer.

“Arti is determined to create a world where her daughter will not face the obstacles that she has faced, and she is already making a difference through her example.”

In July last year, Project Lehar, delivered in partnership with Prince’s Trust International and the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF), introduced Arti to the Indian government’s Pink E-Rickshaw scheme, aimed at proving women with an income.

As part of the project, pink e-rickshaws were provided by the Bahraich district administration, with a subsidy for women drivers. The plan aims to increase employment opportunities for vulnerable women, especially widows and single mothers like Arti, while also improving women’s access to safe transport.

“Arti truly embodies the courage, perseverance and determination to succeed against all odds, emerging as a role model for women in her village,” said Tinni Sawhney, CEO of AKF (India), who accompanied Arti to the award ceremony and also helped interpret for her.

“Here’s to many more Artis – believe in yourself, and never let anything dim the light of your ambitions.”

Will Straw, CEO of the Prince’s Trust International, added: “I am so proud of Arti for winning this year’s women’s empowerment award.

“She is breaking societal barriers and setting an example through her strength and determination.

“Our work in India gives young people the opportunity to build valuable life skills and find meaningful work,” he continued. “Through Project Lehar and our partnerships with the Aga Khan Foundation, we will continue supporting young women to achieve their ambitions.”