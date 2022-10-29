Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 29, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Rishi Sunak’s family in Punjab celebrates his appointment as UK PM

It has been a hectic week for Sunak’s Indian cousins and uncle in Ludhiana as they explained the family tree to visitors.

Rishi Sunak waves as he departs Conservative Party Headquarters on October 24,2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Around 100 relatives of British prime minister in western Indian city of Ludhiana in Punjab are celebrating the victory of Rishi Sunak.

This week they threw a grand party to celebrate his achievement. A flurry of WhatsApp messages, some bordering on memes, Hindu ceremonies, and a cheerful blue cake with the words “Rishi Sunak” emblazoned on it were the major attractions during the celebrations.

“Our connection to Rishi was a well-kept family secret. Everyone in the city was so shocked when it came out publicly this week. We’ve had people arriving at our house non-stop to congratulate us,” said Ajay Berry, Sunak’s second cousin.

He added that the family has never met Sunak but had met his uncle in 2009 when he was in India for Sunak’s wedding.

Sunak’s maternal grandfather, Raghubir Sain Berry, grew up in Jassowal village.

One of five brothers, Raghubir migrated to Tanzania in the 1950s and then to the UK in 1966. He went on to join Inland Revenue and was even made a Member of the British Empire in the Queen’s 1988 Honours list.

His three brothers remained in India, eventually establishing a spirits business in Punjab. One of them was Berry’s grandfather. He now runs the family business in coordination with several of Sunak’s other cousins. He now owns 200 liquor shops across the state, reports said.

According to Berry, relatives see Sunak as ‘very witty and very smart’.

“He is also very much connected to his roots and his culture. I know that he will come to visit us in Ludhiana one day soon and we can call up all our family for a huge dinner,” he is reported to have said.

Subhash Berry, Sunak’s 74-year-old great uncle, said that Sunak will be honest and serve the people in the UK well.

“He possesses the good qualities that we all have in this family. The ability to be a good manager and to understand the needs of the people. I think we already saw him demonstrate these skills during the Covid-19 pandemic with the furlough scheme,” he said.

Sunak was born in Southampton to father Yashvir Sunak, a retired doctor, and mother Usha Sunak, a pharmacist, both of Indian descent.

Both his grandfathers were born in undivided Punjab province in British India before moving to Africa and then moving to the UK in the 1960s.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Comedian Trevor Noah says he never said ‘entire UK is racist’ after Rishi Sunak row
News
Football Leadership Diversity Code report for 2021-22 is out: ‘Huge work still to be done’
News
‘My motive of making the world laugh is fulfilled…’: Pakistani Mr Bean reacts after Zimbabwe…
News
Sunak defends decision not to attend COP27 climate summit
News
Woman who was called ‘fatty’ and ‘prostitute’ by former boss wins £19,000 payout
News
Review into communal violence in Leicester likely to finish by March next year
News
‘Vijay mama, hi it’s Rishi’: Sunak invites chef Sanjay Raina’s uncle to UK
News
Meet Prajwal Pandey, a member of Rishi Sunak’s core team who has roots…
News
Peleton to Greek yoghurt: A look at Rishi Sunak’s morning routine
News
TikTok star Mahek Bukhari murdered mother’s secret lover, trial hears
News
Parag Agrawal’s 11-month tenure as Twitter CEO ends as Elon Musk takes control
News
‘Excited’ about what UK, India can achieve as they deepen partnership, Sunak tells…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW