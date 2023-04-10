Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden to mark 25 years of Northern Irish peace deal

Brokered by Washington and ratified by governments in London and Dublin, the Good Friday Agreement largely ended three decades of devastating sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will arrive in North Ireland on Tuesday to launch several days of high-profile commemorations (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Saumesh Thimbath

Northern Ireland on Monday marks the 25th anniversary of its landmark 1998 peace accords, with the UK province mired in political dysfunction and security concerns which threaten to overshadow the historic milestone.

No large-scale public events are planned for the day itself, but British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden will arrive Tuesday to launch several days of high-profile commemorations.

The territory has been significantly reshaped since pro-UK unionist and pro-Irish nationalist leaders struck an unlikely peace deal on April 10, 1998 — Easter Good Friday — following marathon negotiations.

Brokered by Washington and ratified by governments in London and Dublin, the Good Friday Agreement largely ended three decades of devastating sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland and intermittent terrorist attacks on mainland Britain.

The so-called “Troubles” killed more than 3,500 people. They pitted the province’s majority Protestant unionists, wanting continued British rule, against Catholic republicans demanding equal rights and reunification with the Republic of Ireland.

But a quarter-century on, Northern Ireland is struggling to consolidate the gains of its hard-earned peace, with post-Brexit trade arrangements prompting political instability, and violence by dissident republicans on the rise.

“While it is time to reflect on the solid progress we have made together, we must also recommit to redoubling our efforts on the promise made in 1998 and the agreements that followed,” Sunak said in a statement marking Monday’s anniversary.

“As we look forward, we will celebrate those who took difficult decisions, accepted compromise, and showed leadership.”

The UK leader will participate in a commemorative conference at Queen’s University in the capital, Belfast, and host a gala dinner to honour the anniversary, his Downing Street office has said.

Biden will “mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters ahead of his visit.

It will “underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities,” she added.

The following week, Northern Ireland will continue its peace accord commemorations with a three-day conference starting April 17 hosted by former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

(AFP)