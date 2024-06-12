  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Sunak recalls childhood without Sky TV, prioritising education

Sunak is the wealthiest prime minister in British history

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty arrive to the Conservative Party’s general election manifesto launch at Silverstone Circuit on June 11, 2024 in Towcester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak, whose family is estimated to be wealthier than King Charles, said he went without “lots of things” as a child, including Sky TV, when asked if he was in touch with the struggles of ordinary people.

Sunak, the son of a doctor and a pharmacist, is the wealthiest prime minister in British history through a combination of his past career in financial services and the family fortune of his wife, whose father founded the Indian IT services company Infosys.

In an interview with ITV, Sunak cited his parents’ refusal to pay for the subscription channel as an example of having to “go without” because he said they were making sacrifices to pay for his education.

Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are believed to possess a personal wealth of £651 million.

Asked to give a specific example of something he missed out on as a child, he said: “There’ll be all sorts of things that I would’ve wanted as a kid that I couldn’t have. Famously, Sky TV, so that was something that we never had growing up actually.”

The opposition Labour party has tried to use Sunak’s personal wealth to accuse him of being out of touch with the problems faced by most people in Britain.

Labour earlier this year called Sunak’s decision to agree to a £1,000 bet that his government would send asylum seekers to Rwanda distasteful and an amount most people could not afford to gamble.

Sunak’s interview with ITV caused him embarrassment last week after he cut short his attendance at D-Day commemorations in northern France to record it.

The prime minister later apologised, saying it was “a mistake not to stay longer” after opposition parties called it a dereliction of duty.

(Reuters)

Related Stories

News
Sunak says he has not given up on election victory
News
Nobel laureate Yunus indicted, trial next month
News
Just 24 per cent of Britons want to remain outside EU: Report
News
Accountant acts as auditor for 34 years sans registration
INDIA
Several Indians among foreign workers killed in Kuwait fire
News
‘Super majority’ for Labour can give Starmer ‘unchecked power’, warns Shapps
News
Two Indian nationals recruited by Russian army killed in Ukraine
News
Militant killed, seven security personnel injured in Kashmir clashes
News
India election: Why Ayodhya rejected BJP’s temple politics
News
Hunter Biden guilty of federal gun charges in historic verdict
News
Trust deficit in UK politics, election system widens: Survey
News
Labour promises to fix a million potholes in England every year

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sunak recalls childhood without Sky TV, prioritising education
Sunak
Sunak says he has not given up on election victory
muhammad-yunus-trial
Nobel laureate Yunus indicted, trial next month
Britain-EU
Just 24 per cent of Britons want to remain outside…
Salman records statement over firing incident outside his residence
Bird flu
WHO confirms bird flu case in Indian child

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×