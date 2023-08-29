Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Putin not to visit India for G20 summit

Moscow will be represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian president Vladimir Putin (Photo: Reuters)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

RUSSIA will be represented by its foreign minister at the G20 summit in New Delhi, president Vladimir Putin told Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in a phone call on Monday (28) where the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties.

The two leaders also spoke about the planned expansion of the BRICS group of emerging economies – comprising India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa – as well as a summit of the G20 club of major economies that New Delhi will host next month.

Last week, Modi and Putin both took part in the BRICS summit in South Africa, though the Russian leader attended only via video link because of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The Kremlin, which strongly denies the ICC allegations, has said Putin would also not attend the G20 gathering in India.

Putin told Modi Russia would be represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, according to a statement from the Indian government.

“While expressing an understanding for Russia’s decision, PM thanked President Putin for Russia’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency,” the Indian government said.

Russia has sought to further strengthen already warm ties with India after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 triggered sweeping Western sanctions on Moscow. India is a major buyer of Russian oil.

“Topical issues of Russian-Indian relations, which are progressively developing in the spirit of a particularly privileged strategic partnership, were considered (in the call),” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“The positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation was affirmed,” it added.

Both Russia and India launched lunar probes this month, but only the Indian one landed successfully on the moon while the Russian craft crashed.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Air travel disruption to last for days
HEADLINE STORY
Imran Khan grilled in jail, admits losing diplomatic cable
News
Four charged with murder of delivery driver of Indian origin in Shrewsbury
HEADLINE STORY
France to ban wearing abayas in schools
HEADLINE STORY
India, UK to continue FTA negotiations till end of August
HEADLINE STORY
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin gold, Arshad Nadeem silver
News
Woking murder: Pakistan police may soon arrest ‘British father on the run’
News
Nadine Dorries quits with scathing attack on Rishi Sunak
News
Labour MP calls for inquiry into ‘horrifying’ chapati study on south Asian women
News
Nine killed in Indian train coach fire
Sports
Lionesses’ legacy in women’s World Cup ‘will help Asian girls’
News
Priti Patel apologises to King after leaked email on Prince Andrew’s security
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW