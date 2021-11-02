Website Logo
  Tuesday, November 02, 2021
INDIA

President Kovind visits spiritual leader Morari Bapu in Gujarat

Indian president Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind pray before an idol of Lord Ganesha as Morari Bapu looks on.

By: Shubham Ghosh

INDIAN president Ram Nath Kovind on Friday (29) paid a visit to spiritual leader Morari Bapu at his native Talgajarda in Bhavnagar district of the western Indian state of Gujarat. Bapu, 75, received the president after he landed at the helipad near a high school in his village. Bapu then accompanied Kovind to ‘Chitrakutdham’, where a temple of Lord Hanumana is located. The duo exchanged pleasantries during their meeting and spoke on spiritual affairs.

Kovind was accompanied by first lady Savita Kovind and daughter Swati. The president and his family were welcomed by the local village panchayat. They received prasada at the temple and after spending a few hours with Bapu, left for the city of Bhavnagar where he handed over more than 1,000 houses built for economically weaker sections under a government scheme.

Indian president Ram Nath Kovind prays before an idol of Lord Hanumana during his visit to Talgajarda, the native village of Morari Bapu (standing behind the president).

Bapu is a renowned exponent of Hindu epic Ramayana and has been narrating ‘kathas’ (narratives) from the age of 14. He was born in a family of sages at Talgajarda and was mentored by his grandfather Tribhuvana Das, who he also considers as his ‘sadguru’ (true teacher).

Indian president Ram Nath Kovind and Morari Bapu. Savita Kovind is seen seated.

In 2019, Kovind had invited Bapu to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. During that visit, Bapu appreciated the frescos on the walls of the presidential palace featuring scenes from Ramayana.

Kovind arrived in Gujarat on Thursday (28) and was received by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and governor Acharya Devvrat at Ahmedabad airport. He also interacted with judges of the Gujarat High Court over high tea at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor. Central law minister Kiren Rijiju was also present.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

