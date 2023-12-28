Website Logo
  Thursday, December 28, 2023
Post Office sets new cash withdrawal record amid cost of living crisis

This surge surpassed the prior record of just over £51 million, recorded on the same day last year

Ross Borkett, the head of banking at the Post Office, said for some people, being able to withdraw cash for free helped them to finish last-minute shopping for the big day, while “for others, it may have been a last-minute gift – Representative Image: iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A record-breaking sum of over £62 million was withdrawn from Post Office branches nationwide, on the Friday (22) before Christmas, marking the highest single-day cash withdrawal to date.

This surge surpassed the prior record of just over £51 million, recorded on the same day last year, across the 11,500 branches spread throughout the UK, The Guardian reported.

This unprecedented surge in cash transactions underlines the significant rise in the cost of living over the past two years. Last year, the inflation rate soared to a 41-year high of 11.1%, though it has since declined to 3.9% in November, marking the slowest increase in two years.

Ross Borkett, the head of banking at the Post Office, said for some people, being able to withdraw cash for free helped them to finish last-minute shopping for the big day, while “for others it may have been a last-minute gift.”

During the cost-of-living crisis, cash transactions have witnessed a resurgence as individuals seek the practicality of physical money for budget management.

In 2022, cash payments saw a notable increase for the first time in ten years, rising by 7% to a total of 6.4 billion payments, according to UK Finance, the banking body.

On Christmas Day this year, approximately 1,500 Post Office branches, primarily situated in convenience stores, remained open, facilitating personal customer withdrawals totalling £800,000.

Simultaneously, the day also marked a substantial influx of consumers looking to deposit their Christmas cash and cheques, with personal deposits reaching £1.1 million.

Additionally, business customers deposited £1.06 million through Post Office branches on Christmas Day.

Borkett said millions of people rely on being able to access cash every day at their local Post Office, and it is no different on Christmas Day.

He added, business cash deposits being made on Christmas Day indicate just how vital it is that pub and restaurant owners have somewhere open and convenient to deposit their much-needed Christmas cash takings ahead of a quieter January.

