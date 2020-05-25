Plan to set up ‘Piccadilly Mosque’ in Trocadero faces barrage of objections

A PROPOSAL to set up a mosque in the iconic Trocadero building in Piccadilly Circus has led to debate, with some people arguing that the planned place of worship will alter the “overall character of the area”.

The plan came to light after the Muslim charity Aziz Foundation submitted an application to the Westminster City Council’s for establishing a “prayer space/mosque” in the Trocadero’s basement, which has been vacant since 2005.

Notably, the Trocadero is owned by Asif Aziz, a businessman who set up the foundation in 2015. He heads Criterion Capital, which reportedly “manages a £2-billion property portfolio across London and the south-east”.

“Located at the centre of one of the most diverse and cosmopolitan cities in the UK, which attracts tourists from across the globe, the Piccadilly prayer space will cater to the needs of those Muslims in the area, in a similar way to prayer spaces at Selfridges, Westfields and Heathrow Airport,” said the foundation.

It added that the project would use less than 1.5 per cent of the total space of the Trocadero — a unique building that comprises shops, restaurants, nightclubs and the recently opened 740 bed Zedwell Hotel, and soon-to-open London’s largest rooftop bar with the capacity for 1,200 people.

“The prayer space’s interior design will take its inspiration from the rich heritage of the Muslim world,” the foundation said.

“It will offer a tranquil environment; a space for contemplation, reflection and prayer for all those who want to participate. In addition to the main prayer space, which will offer equal space to both male and female Muslims, there will be a contemplation room open to all, providing an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.”

According to Aziz Foundation, the “Piccadilly Mosque” will be a “great addition” to the locality, and emerge as “a symbol of London’s diversity and inclusion”.

Opponents, however, assailed the plan on social media, and exhorted people to raise objections

In the Westminster council’s consultation process.

Reports said “an anonymous white nationalist vlogger”, The Iconoclast, raised alarm online that the proposed mosque was against “native people of this country”.

Soon, there was a barrage of objections on the council’s website.

“I think it’s a travesty that we should sacrifice a building that was built before our time in such grand detail to Islam, which is not the religion of this country,” posted an objector.

Another one wrote: “There is literally hundreds of mosques in London already. This is a traditionally Christian country, so turning a historically and culturally significant building into another mosque is yet another step towards morphing our respectfully progressive country into a land dominated by a not so progressive and respectful religion.”

Many objectors argued that the Trocadero was located “in the heart of an area which is dedicated to multi-cultural entertainment and tourism”, with some opining that the space should rather be maintained as a shopping hub.

“The presence of a significant religious site in this location will likely conflict with other activities which the general public and tourists enjoy in the area,” said an objector.

Another one added: “The idea of mosque does not fit in with an overall character of the area. There is no need for a mosque in this area as people can go various places nearby 2 or 3 miles from here to worship.”

One of them pointed out that the site was in the middle of an area that has sex shops, liquor outlets and night clubs. “None of these are compatible with a mosque,” he said.

Many people also highlighted that a mosque could make nearby Soho’s LGBT people “uncomfortable”.

“This area of London is frequented by a diverse range of vulnerable groups, including the LGBT community,” said an objector. “The safety of this group would be compromised by the presence of Muslims for whom homosexuality is not acceptable.”

Some opponents went on to even express fear over possibility of “ethnic riots… like the ones we’ve seen in Oldham and Bradford”, calling the plan “terrible for community cohesion”.

“Given how polarized our society is becoming, I think this building should be used for everybody’s collective benefit,” said one.

The plan, meanwhile, has received solid support, too.

“As a disabled Muslim who works in central London and a stone’s throw from the Trocadero, finding a mosque wherein which to pray that is accessible has been fraught with problems as it is always overcrowded in the smaller mosques,” said a supporter.

Another added: “I have lived in this area for over 30 years and there are hardly any Muslim prayer spaces around these areas especially for women. This is a much-needed space for the residents and all the Muslim visitors and tourists to this great area.”

Many supporters said the proposed mosque would be “a symbol of diversity and harmony” in the city.

“London is a multicultural city and this place of worship will reinforce that viewpoint,” said a supporter.

Added another: “This is the best place to portray British image of harmony, multicultural presence, respect and freedom.”

One supporter admitted that the mosque could cause “controversy amongst the locals”.

But, he added, “as far as Muslims are concerned, we want a place to worship, not incite hatred”.

Another one said: “This is the best opportunity to deal with Islamophobia, if we want to live in this world we need to respect and protect the minorities. This leads a wider message towards different communities.”

By Monday (25) evening, the Westminster council website had 2,253 posts in support of the plan, and 1,979 against it. The consultation will end on Thursday.