Pat Cummins set for Ashes return as Australia eye series victory

Captain included in squad for Adelaide test after missing first two matches with back injury

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins bowls during an Australia nets session at The Gabba on December 01, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia.

(Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 10, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
REGULAR captain Pat Cummins was named in the Australia squad on Wednesday (10) for the third Ashes test against England, a strong indication that the inspirational fast bowler will see his first action of the series in Adelaide next week.

Cummins has been labouring with a back problem and missed the eight-wicket wins over England in Perth and Brisbane which have given the hosts a 2-0 lead heading into the Adelaide Oval clash from next Wednesday (17).

"We feel as though he'll be as best prepared as can be," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said of Cummins. "We feel as though the simulation in the nets has got him skill ready. His body's ready to go. Barring anything else happening in the next week, I'd be expecting Pat to be tossing the coin and putting the blazer on."

Josh Hazlewood, who usually makes up the first-choice bowling attack with Cummins and Mitchell Starc, was absent from the squad after being ruled out of the remainder of the series because of Achilles and hamstring injuries.

"His rehabilitation timelines have been adjusted and he will now prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka early next year," the team said.

Pace bowler Michael Neser retains his spot after being brought into the squad as an injury replacement and into the team in Brisbane at the expense of spinner Nathan Lyon.

The Queenslander, who took five for 42 in the second innings at the Gabba, may not get a chance to show his skills in Adelaide, however, with Cummins and Lyon expected to come into the side.

Neser and Brendan Doggett, who made his debut in the series opener in Perth, look set to make way for the celebrated duo as Australia look to lock up the series with two matches to spare.

Cummins was the only addition to the 15-man squad with opener Usman Khawaja retaining his spot despite having been left out of the team in Brisbane because of a back problem.

Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

(Reuters)

pat cumminsashes 2025ashes

More For You

Hardik-Pandya

Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of David Miller during the first T20I between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India beat South Africa by 101 runs in T20 opener

HARDIK PANDYA hit an unbeaten 59 and took a wicket as India beat South Africa by 101 runs in the first T20 international on Tuesday.

Pandya’s 28-ball innings, which included six fours and four sixes, lifted India to 175-6 after being put in to bat in Cuttack. India’s bowlers then bowled South Africa out for 74 in 12.3 overs, their lowest T20 total, to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

Keep ReadingShow less
