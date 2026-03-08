Skip to content
Pakistani man found guilty of Iran plot to assassinate Trump

Asif Raza Merchant convicted on terrorism and murder-for-hire charges

donald-trump-iran

US president Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026 in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod Thomas Mar 08, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
A PAKISTANI man with alleged ties to Iran was found guilty of plotting to assassinate president Donald Trump or other US officials in retaliation for the American military killing of Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, prosecutors said.

Asif Raza Merchant allegedly sought to hire a hitman to assassinate a politician or a government official in the US, prosecutors established during the trial in a federal court in Brooklyn.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's foreign military operations, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020. Iranian officials have repeatedly vowed to avenge his killing.

During his trial last Wednesday (4), Merchant testified that he was forced into the plot to protect his family in the Iranian capital Tehran from the Guards, adding that he thought he would get caught before anyone was killed, multiple media outlets reported.

He said he was never ordered to kill a specific person but noted his Iranian contact had mentioned three people in connection with the plot - President Trump, former president Joe Biden and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

Merchant will be scheduled at an unconfirmed future date after his conviction on both counts that he faced, transnational terrorism and murder for hire, a spokesman for prosecutors told AFP. He could face life imprisonment.

Merchant's trial comes as the US and Israel carry out attacks on Iran, which have killed Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

US officials previously said Merchant had "close ties to Iran" and described his alleged plot as "straight out of the Iranian regime's playbook."

Washington said it aimed to curb nuclear and missile threats from Tehran but it has also decapitated the country's government, and president Donald Trump is now demanding "unconditional surrender."

Merchant was arrested on July 12, 2024 as he planned to leave the country.

(Reuters)

asif raza merchant iran war trump assassination attempt

