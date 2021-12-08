Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

News

Pakistan train driver who stopped for yoghurt suspended

Numerous railway accidents in Pakistan are blamed on mismanagement and neglect. (Representational photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AN INTER-CITY train driver in Pakistan has been suspended after he made an unscheduled stop to pick up some yoghurt.

A video of the driver’s assistant collecting the snack from a street stall before climbing back into the carriage has been circulating on social media.

The incident on Monday (6) raised questions about the safety and regulation of railways in Pakistan, where accidents are common due to mismanagement and neglect.

“When you stop a train in the middle (of the tracks) it becomes a safety issue. Safety is our priority. We cannot tolerate anything which compromises safety,” Syed Ijaz-ul-Hassan Shah, a spokesman for the railway ministry, said on Wednesday (7).

The passenger service had started its journey in the eastern city of Lahore and was moving south towards Karachi.

In a statement, the country’s minister of railways, Azam Khan Swati, warned that he will not “allow anyone to use national assets for personal use”.

A railway official admitted that such incidents are not uncommon in Pakistan, and that oversight is often lacking.

More than 60 people were killed in June when a train hurtling through farmland smashed into the carriages of another service that had derailed minutes earlier.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Britain’s new head of armed forces urges to embrace diversity
UK
New health inequalities report urges to do survival analysis among minorities
INDIA
Bipin Rawat: a soldier’s general
News
UK’s Johnson says sorry, orders probe into aides’ alleged lockdown party
UK
UK announces £440,000 to encourage organ, blood donations
INDIA
India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas crowned top global Asian celebrity for 2021
SRI LANKA
Elephant kills two Sri Lanka cricket stadium staff
US
Indian-origin surgeon in Nasa class of 2021 trainee astronauts
UK
Luton drug dealer Mansoor Kiani jailed for 15 years
HEADLINE STORY
20 Bangladesh students sentenced to death for political murder
US
Kamala Harris accused to be bully who brutally criticises staff
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Jacqueline Fernandez appears before probe agency in connection with money…
Monali Thakur begins filming Dukaan
Vir Das to develop and star in American country music…
“Nice to see leading ladies of film industry breaking sexist…
Irrfan Khan’s legacy is still being understood: Riz Ahmed
Riteish Deshmukh turns director with Marathi-language film Ved
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE