Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903

News

Pakistan to allow banned Islamist group to contest votes to end clashes

Supporters of the Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan stand atop a vehicle while others walk during a protest demanding the release of their leader and the expulsion of the French ambassador, in Lahore, Pakistan, on October 23, 2021. (REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/File Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN is to free more than 2,000 jailed activists of a banned Islamist militant group and allow the movement to contest elections, under a deal with the government struck to end weeks of violent clashes, negotiators on both sides said.

In return, the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan has agreed to shun the politics of violence and withdraw its longstanding demand to have France’s ambassador expelled over the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad by a French satirical magazine, they said on condition of anonymity.

The caricatures have triggered repeated demonstrations by the group to protest what it considers blasphemy.

Prime minister Imran Khan’s government banned the TLP after its protests turned violent earlier this year, designated it a terrorist group and arrested its chief Saad Rizvi.

The government and the movement said at the weekend they had reached an agreement to help end the clashes, but neither side gave details.

Two members of the TLP’s negotiating team and one from the government side said the centrepiece of the deal was to lift the ban and allow the group to contest elections.

“The state has acknowledged that the TLP is neither a terrorist group nor a banned outfit,” another member of the TLP negotiation team, Bashir Farooqi, separately told local Dunya News TV.

In addition, the government has agreed not to contest the release of the group’s jailed leader as well as nearly 2,300 activists and to remove their names from a terrorist watch list, the three negotiators said.

Punjab province law minister Raja Basharat said nearly 1,000 of the activists had already been released.

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry did not respond to a request for comment.

The settlement came after seven police officers were killed and hundreds more were wounded as they confronted thousands of TLP demonstrators marching up Pakistan’s busiest highway from the eastern city of Lahore to Islamabad.

The group, which can mobilise thousands of supporters, was born in 2015 out of a protest campaign to seek the release of a police guard who assassinated a provincial governor in 2011 over his calls to reform blasphemy legislation.

It entered politics in 2017 and surprised the political elite by securing over 2 million votes in the 2018 election.

The next national election is scheduled for 2023, and analysts expect political groups to start gearing up from early next year.

Despite the agreement, TLP demonstrators have refused to clear the Grand Trunk Road, which they have blocked for more than two weeks until the government showed good progress on the agreement, its leaders said.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
WHO grants emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin
UK
We’ll lead even if you don’t: Indian schoolgirl to world leaders at COP26
News
UK launches new adult social care recruitment campaign
News
‘Help vulnerable people in Asia deal with climate change’
UK
Diaspora delight as Modi meets Indians in Glasgow
News
India can help save the planet
News
UK, India plan to connect world’s green power grids
INDIA
India ramps up Himalayan border defences after clashes with China
UK
Modi calls for ‘One sun, one world, one grid’
News
India backs UK plan to provide affordable, clean technology
UK
Johnson hails Modi’s net zero climate commitment
News
Air quality in India’s capital likely to drop sharply, authorities warn
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
WHO grants emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin
Javid says ‘heads should roll’ over Rafiq’s racism claims at…
We’ll lead even if you don’t: Indian schoolgirl to world…
UK launches new adult social care recruitment campaign
Ravi Teja’s multilingual film Tiger Nageswara Rao announced
‘Help vulnerable people in Asia deal with climate change’
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE