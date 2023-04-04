Website Logo
  • Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Pakistan Supreme Court deems delay in provincial polls illegal

Election Commission of Pakistan had postponed the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to October 8th, citing inadequate resources

Imran Khan (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

According to three TV news channels and a lawyer, it has been reported on Tuesday (04) that Pakistan’s Supreme Court has declared the election commission’s delay of the votes as illegal and has ordered that the assembly elections in two provinces must take place by May 15.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s loyalists governed the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Khan has been advocating for nationwide elections since he was removed from office a year ago after failing to secure a vote of confidence.

Media reports indicate that the Election Commission of Pakistan had postponed the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to October 8th, citing inadequate resources, even though they were initially scheduled for April 30th. The Supreme Court has deemed this delay as illegal and has ordered that the voting take place between April 30th and May 15th.

Reporters were informed of the ruling by Ali Zafar, Khan’s lawyer. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declined Khan’s demand for fresh elections, and his administration supported the election commission’s postponement, claiming that holding elections during the country’s economic crisis was impractical.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Chinese dam construction camp in Pakistan catches fire
WORLD
Man charged with terrorism after knife attack in Canada
News
Anjana Vasan, Zubin Varla and Waleed Akhtar win Olivier awards
News
Rishi Sunak says child sex offenders evaded justice because of ‘political correctness’
News
China releases third set of Chinese names to assert its claim over Arunachal
News
Accountant ordered to pay £60k to neighbours for ‘toxic’ 7-year parking dispute
News
France honours Kiran Nadar with highest civilian award for contribution to art and…
News
Gujarat riots: Court releases all 26 defendants in 2002 gang rape and murder…
News
Imran Khan alleges Gen Bajwa pressured him to improve ties with India
UK
Suella Braverman says Rwanda is safe for migrants
US
Kamala Harris visits Indian grandfather’s house in Zambia
News
National living wage hike: Three million people to benefit
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW