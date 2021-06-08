Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 351,309
Total Cases 28,996,473
Today's Fatalities 2,123
Today's Cases 86,498
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 351,309
Total Cases 28,996,473
Today's Fatalities 2,123
Today's Cases 86,498

News

Pakistan remains US focus for base after pullout from Afghanistan: report

US soldiers at Kandahar air base in Afghanistan on January 23, 2018. (Photo by SHAH MARAI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

THE US is still focusing on Pakistan for a military base after American troops leave Afghanistan this year, although no substantial progress has been made in the negotiations between the two countries, according to a media report.

Pakistan effectively demanded that the American military or CIA need its approval for hitting targets inside Afghanistan in exchange for a base on its soil, a New York Times report said citing unnamed American officials.

The Pakistan government is unlikely to sign off on any US strikes against the Taliban from its base, it said.

“Pakistan has demanded a variety of restrictions in exchange for the use of a base in the country, and they have effectively required that they sign off on any targets that either the CIA or the military would want to hit inside Afghanistan,” it said.

The CIA used a base in Pakistan for years to launch drone strikes against militants in the country’s western mountains but was kicked out of the facility in 2011 when US relations with Pakistan unravelled.

US defence secretary Lloyd J Austin III has had frequent calls with Pakistan’s military chief about getting the country’s help for future US operations in Afghanistan, while CIA director William J Burns visited Islamabad where the discussions remained focused on counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries.

Although some American officials believe Pakistan wants to allow the US access to a base as long as it can control how it is used, public opinion in the country has been strongly against any renewed presence by the United States, the report said.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had recently said his government would not allow the US military to return to its airbases. “I want to tell the Pakistanis that no US base will be allowed by prime minister Imran Khan so long he is in power,” Qureshi had said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Britain’s end of lockdown may be pushed back by two weeks’
UK
Call to reinstate mandatory mask rule in UK schools intensifies
UK
Dundee University principal apologises after survey shows rampant racism
News
Bangladesh arrests two more members of sex trafficking gang 
PAKISTAN
UK offers condolences to Pakistan after deadly train accident 
News
Covid-19: Rotary to enable deployment and monitoring support at healthcare facilities
News
Lowest rates of second jab recorded among Pakistani, Bangladeshi groups in England 
UK
‘NHS, social care staff emergency-level burnout is threatening patients’ safety’
UK
Hari Virk: Asian antique dealer cleared of assault charges
INDIA
Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter gets 7 years jail in South Africa for cheating businessman
PAKISTAN
Death toll rises to 63 from Pakistan train collision
News
Priyanka Chopra backs Unicef’s open letter to G7 on sharing Covid vaccines
Eastern Eye

Videos

Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘Britain’s end of lockdown may be pushed back by two…
Call to reinstate mandatory mask rule in UK schools intensifies
Dundee University principal apologises after survey shows rampant racism
PFA hosts British South Asian footballer event in London
More Covid restrictions could turn future bleak, says Caffe Nero
Bangladesh arrests two more members of sex trafficking gang 