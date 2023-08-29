Pakistan court suspends Imran Khan’s graft sentence, says party

Aleema Khan (R), sister of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan arrives at the Islamabad High Court in Islamabad on August 29, 2023, to attend the hearing of Imran Khan’s plea seeking suspension of a three-year jail term. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

A Pakistan high court on Tuesday suspended former prime minister Imran Khan’s prison sentence for a graft conviction, a spokesman for his party told AFP, but it was unclear if he would be immediately released.

A spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said Islamabad High Court had overturned a lower-court decision this month imprisoning him for three years, a judgement which has barred him from contesting upcoming elections.

His lawyers said he was granted bail, but they feared the 70-year-old would be rearrested in relation to one of the more than 200 cases levelled against him since he left office in April 2022.

“We have filed a separate application requesting the court pass an order barring the authorities from arresting him in any other case,” Gohar Khan, one of the lawyers, told AFP.

“If authorities arrest him in any other case, it will be against his legal rights.” (AFP)