Pakistan attracts more investment from China under CPEC

iStock illustration

THE China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will attract more investment in Pakistan from China, an official from Pakistan said.

Beijing has so far invested $13 billion (€ 10bn) in various sectors, while investment worth $12bn (€9bn) is in the pipeline.

CPEC Authority chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday (25) said more economic zones were being established under the CPEC, which would bring more investment in Pakistan.

On Tuesday he visited Challenge Textile Factory, set up with Chinese investment of $150 million.

He said the Chinese group had set up a factory of international standards and was also establishing a Fashion Export Park in Pakistan which would employ thousands of Pakistanis.

He added that the government would announce that visas for Chinese investors would be extended from three months to two years.

CPEC is intended to upgrade Pakistan’s infrastructure and strengthen its economy by construction of modern transportation networks, energy projects and special economic zones.