Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886

News

Pakistan attracts more investment from China under CPEC
iStock illustration

THE China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will attract more investment in Pakistan from China, an official from Pakistan said.

Beijing has so far invested $13 billion (€ 10bn) in various sectors, while investment worth $12bn (€9bn) is in the pipeline.

CPEC Authority chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday (25) said more economic zones were being established under the CPEC, which would bring more investment in Pakistan.

On Tuesday he visited Challenge Textile Factory, set up with Chinese investment of $150 million.

He said the Chinese group had set up a factory of international standards and was also establishing a Fashion Export Park in Pakistan which would employ thousands of Pakistanis.

He added that the government would announce that visas for Chinese investors would be extended from three months to two years.

CPEC is intended to upgrade Pakistan’s infrastructure and strengthen its economy by construction of modern transportation networks, energy projects and special economic zones.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India apparel industry seeks essential services status and carry on exporting
News
Cumming’s shocking claim: Johnson indeed said ‘let bodies pile high’
News
WhatsApp files lawsuit against India’s new guidelines for social media
PAKISTAN
Amusement park owners demand reopening of parks in Pakistan 
News
Sajid Javid urges Tories to get their ‘house in order’ on Islamophobia
News
Simon Hughes launches campaign to raise money for charity
UK
Capital plan: MP set for charity walk in London
News
London nail bombings: ‘I felt Asians would be targeted’
UK
‘Forced cutting’ of Sikh boy’s hair sparks outrage
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka gets second donation of Sinopharm vaccines from China
News
Taliban warns Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases
INDIA
Indian farmers observe ‘black day’ to mark six months of ‘continued protest’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…
The Family Man 2 Trailer Review | Manoj Bajpayee |…
Sardar Ka Grandson Review | Arjun Kapoor | Neena Gupta…

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
New beginnings