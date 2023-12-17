Website Logo
  • Sunday, December 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Pakistan uses artificial rain to combat smog for first time

Lahore suffers the most from the toxic smog, choking the lungs of more than 11 million residents in Lahore during the winter season

A family rides a bike amid rain in Lahore on October 16, 2023 – Representative Image (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The provincial government of Lahore on Saturday (16), announced the use of artificial rain for the first time in Pakistan as a measure to tackle the perilous smog levels in the megacity.

In the first experiment of its kind in the South Asian country, planes equipped with cloud seeding equipment flew over 10 areas of the city, often ranked one of the worst places globally for air pollution.

The “gift” was provided by the United Arab Emirates, said caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi.

“Teams from the UAE, along with two planes, arrived here about 10 to 12 days ago. They used 48 flares to create the rain,” he told the media.

He said the team would know by Saturday night what effect the “artificial rain” had.

The UAE has increasingly been using cloud seeding, sometimes referred to as artificial rain or blueskying, to create rain in the arid expanse of the country.

The weather modification involves releasing common salt — or a mixture of different salts — into clouds.

The crystals encourage condensation to form as rain.

It has been deployed in dozens of countries, including the United States, China, and India.

Even very modest rain is effective in bringing down pollution, experts say.

Air pollution has worsened in Pakistan in recent years, as a mixture of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burn off and colder winter temperatures coalesce into stagnant clouds of smog.

Lahore suffers the most from the toxic smog, choking the lungs of more than 11 million residents in Lahore during the winter season.

Levels of PM2.5 pollutants — cancer-causing microparticles that enter the bloodstream through the lungs — were measured as hazardous in Lahore on Saturday at more than 66 times the World Health Organisation’s danger limits.

Breathing the poisonous air has catastrophic health consequences.

Prolonged exposure can trigger strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases, according to the WHO.

Successive governments have used various methods to reduce air pollution in Lahore, including spraying water on the roads, and weekend shutdowns of schools, factories, and markets, with little or no success.

When asked about a long-term strategy to combat smog, the chief minister said the government needs studies to formulate a plan.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
CHD Living, Surrey care group commends exceptional care with ‘Superhero Awards’
News
Vivek Ramaswamy participates in over 40 campaign stops, surpasses all other 2024 White House candidates
UK
Government’s BBC chair pick faces criticism from MPs
News
UK mulls further steps for teen online safety
News
Pannun case: Indian court instructs accused Gupta to approach Czech court
News
24,000 people in West Midlands will spend Christmas without a home, new study finds
UK
Sara Sharif’s family members plead not guilty to her murder
News
Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham partners with women’s charity to help BAME women…
News
Migrant boat with over 60 capsizes in Channel, one dead
News
Campaign aims to ‘secure legacy of Windrush story’
News
British Indian musician Nitin Sawhney joins 2024 Booker Prize judging panel
Uncategorized
Diplomat Raj Aggarwal organises celebration of 554th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev in…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW