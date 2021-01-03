Pakistan arrests alleged militant group leader on terrorism financing charge - EasternEye
Trending Now

Pakistan arrests alleged militant group leader on terrorism financing charge


Pakistani security personnel escort Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi (C), alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, leaves the court after a hearing in Islamabad on January 1, 2015. (AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)
Pakistani security personnel escort Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi (C), alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, leaves the court after a hearing in Islamabad on January 1, 2015. (AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

PAKISTAN on Saturday(2) arrested a man accused of being a leader of an Islamist militant group blamed by the US and India for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, a counter-terrorism official said.



The arrest is in relation to terrorism financing, the official said, and not a specific militant attack.

“Proscribed organisation LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) leader Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi (has been) arrested on charges of terrorism financing,” a spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Pakistani province of Punjab said.

The suspect is said to have been running a medical dispensary to collect and disburse funds for militant activities, the spokesman said.



A U.N. Security Council sanctions committee says Lakhvi is LeT’s chief of operations and accuses him of being involved in militant activity in a number of other regions and countries, including Chechnya, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Indian authorities said the lone surviving gunman in the 2008 Mumbai siege, in which 166 people were killed, had told interrogators before his execution that the assailants were in touch with Lakhvi.

India has long called on Pakistan to bring Lakhvi to trial, but Islamabad says Delhi has not provided concrete evidence to try the LeT leader. He was first arrested in 2008 but was later released on bail.



Imran Gill, Lakhvi’s lawyer, confirmed the arrest and told Reuters his case would be heard next week. He did not respond to further questions.

Another man that India says was the mastermind of the Mumbai siege, Hafiz Saeed, was convicted by a Pakistani court on two charges of terrorism financing last year. Saeed denies involvement in the Mumbai attacks.










Most Popular

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller to be announced on New Year

Alia Bhatt on shooting for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR

Abhay Deol and Karan Deol to star in Ajay Devgn’s production venture Velley?

Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar’s health: He’s not too well

Britain will allow mixing of Covid-19 vaccines on rare occasions



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×