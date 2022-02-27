Website Logo
  • Sunday, February 27, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

INDIA

Outcry over £117m redevelopment plan of Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad

FILE PHOTO: A worker with her face covered cleans a sculputure of Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 19, 2020. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s Modi government’s plan to redevelop the Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, at a cost of £117 million has attracted criticism, according to a media report. 

Descendants of Gandhi, historians, scholars, Gandhian institutions and lifelong ashram residents have accused the government of attempting to co-opt and politicise Gandhi’s legacy, the Guardian reported.

They also allege that the plan will transform the Sabarmati ashram into a flashy Gandhi “theme park”.

“This is the first time any government has actively interfered and imposed their own vision on a Gandhi monument. This is part of a sinister design by Modi to obliterate Gandhi’s legacy and rewrite the history of India where he and his politics have no place,” said Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

He has filed an appeal in India’s Supreme Court to halt the development.

According to the report, discussions on how to restore the Sabarmati ashram grounds have raged for years but with the site being controlled by six different trusts with differing interests and agendas, nothing ever moved.

Under the government’s new development plan, the ashram site will be expanded to 20 hectares, given a sleek makeover with new Gandhi museums and monuments erected and other structures knocked down.

The Guardian report said that the plan faced considerable criticism over a lack of transparency for the redevelopment, including the unilateral appointment of Modi’s favoured architect for all his flagship projects, and lack of consultation with Gandhi scholars and institutions.

Ramachandra Guha, one of India’s most eminent historians and biographer of Gandhi, was fiercely opposed to the ashram development. “Everything that the BJP stands for is antithetical to what Gandhi stood for. This is a cynical project to whitewash Modi’s dark record,” he told the Guardian.

Ashoke Chatterjee, a trustee for the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust – one of the six trusts that look after the ashram, made assurances that the redevelopment plans were still in their very early stages and that, through a “relatively collaborative” process.

IK Patel, a state government official, told the Guardian: “There is no political agenda from the government. We are restoring the ashram so the next generation can properly experience the history and values of Gandhi ji. This will honour Gandhi ji’s legacy.”

The redevelopment has also faced criticism over the decision to evict the 400 or so families living in the ashram grounds, some whom are descendants of the Dalit families brought there by Gandhi himself.

The report further said that the residents protested against their eviction for almost two years. However, now over half have accepted the government package-either 6 million rupees compensation, or a new four-bedroom high-rise apartment.

One lifelong resident said she was “habituated to live a simple life, like Gandhi ji. I do not know how to live in a high-rise flat away from the ashram and the trees and the river. It makes me very sad to be forced to leave my birthplace.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Ukraine: Russia praises India’s stand
INDIA
India abstains from UNSC resolution on Russia’s ‘aggression’ against Ukraine
News
Air India to operate two flights from Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine
INDIA
Ukraine: Modi calls Putin as India seeks evacuation of nationals
News
Indian Air Force to take part in Exercise Cobra Warrior in UK
News
UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist
News
Bill Gates praises India for supplying affordable vaccines globally
INDIA
Ukraine crisis: India calls for immediate de-escalation
News
Social media abuzz as British diplomat marries ‘love of her life’ in India
INDIA
Hindu activist’s murder sparks violence in Indian city
News
India set to tax cryptocurrency income in the same way as gambling winnings
News
Biological E. Covid shot gets India emergency approval for 12-18 age group
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
TRS Foods celebrates National Chilli Day
Report: Ethnic differences in Covid mortality change over time
Covid: No spectators for Kohli’s 100th test
Outcry over £117m redevelopment plan of Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad
Ukraine: Russia praises India’s stand
“Alia Bhatt is absolutely a fun person to work with,”…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE