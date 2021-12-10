Website Logo
  • Friday, December 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

INDIA

Omicron: India extends international flight ban till January end

An Air India plane. (Photo: HAIDAR HAMDANI/AFP/Getty Images)

By: Shubham Ghosh

INDIA has extended restrictions on international flights till January 31, 2022, amid concerns over the Omicron variant of the deadly coronavirus, according to a circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country’s civil aviation regulator.

International all-cargo operations and flights “specifically approved” by the DGCA have been exempted.

Regular operations of all international flights were supposed to resume on December 15 but the decision was put “on hold” till further notice on December 1, as the Omicron variant surfaced.

“In a partial modification of circular dated 26-11-2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs of 31st January 2022. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” the circular read.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis,” it added.

India’s scheduled international passenger services have remained suspended since March 23, 2020, due to Covid-19 pandemic. Only special international flights have been in operation under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year and under bilateral air-bubble arrangements with countries since July 2020.

India has air bubble pacts with 31 countries, including the US, UK, UAE and France.

However, passengers arriving from 12 “at risk” regions (countries in Europe including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Israel) have to undergo mandatory testing after their arrivals, receive their report at the airport and home quarantine for seven days if they test negative on arrival.

Such passengers have also been asked to watch their health from the eighth till the 14th day.

Singapore, which was also part of the list, was removed on Thursday (9).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India’s Omicron cases mild, vaccine boosters not a priority, says government
News
India probes Boeing 737 Max mid-air emergency event
News
UK rejects India’s appeal to extradite terror suspect Kuldeep Singh
News
Last respects paid to India’s defence chief
INDIA
Bipin Rawat: a soldier’s general
INDIA
India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash
INDIA
Indian farming union to evaluate latest government offers
INDIA
India signs deal to make 600,000 Kalashnikov rifles as Putin meets Modi
News
Time of ‘extreme pain’ in India as economy is struggling: Abhijit Banerjee
News
UN plans to drastically expand plastic waste management in India
INDIA
Indian genome scientists suggest Covid booster dose for people over 40
INDIA
India sees impact of Omicron blunted by vaccination, prior infections
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pooja Hegde calls it a wrap on Beast
Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning in negotiations to join Dev…
South star Nayanthara launches The Lip Balm Company
Chiranjeevi to play an undercover cop in his next
Rajkumar Hirani reminisces memories of the historic 1983 World Cup…
UK sanctions former boss of terror group
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE