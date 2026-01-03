Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

How Hilary McGrady defied threats and worked to keep National Trust relevant

How Hilary McGrady defied threats and worked to keep National Trust relevant

Portrait of Robert Clive

National Trust
Amit Roy
By Amit RoyJan 03, 2026
Amit Roy
See Full Bio

In 2020, Hilary McGrady was attacked by right-wing politicians and commentators when the National Trust published a 115-page landmark report, “Connections between colonialism and properties now in the care of the National Trust, including links with historic slavery”.

It said a third of its sites had ties to the “sometimes uncomfortable role that Britain, and Britons, have played in global history”.

The document sparked huge controversy as it listed 93 trust properties said to have links to colonialism and slavery.

On connections with trade and the East India Company, for example, it said: “For 500 years British colonialism was fundamental to British social, economic, political and cultural life. This was allied with a belief in white racial and cultural superiority. This is reflected across many National Trust places and collections.

Clive meeting Mir Jafar after the Battle of Plassey 1757

“A number of properties and collections were owned or acquired by leading officials from the East India Company, the hugely powerful corporation which dominated trade between Europe, Asia and the Middle East between 1600 and 1857. The Company was instrumental in the East African slave trade and also traded enslaved people from the West Coast of Africa to its settlements in South and East Africa, India and Asia.”

It highlighted the case of Robert Clive: “In the 18th century, under Robert Clive (1725–74), the Company used its wealth and armies to forcibly invade and conquer the Indian subcontinent to exploit its rich natural resources. As well as creating the British Empire in India, this ensured that Clive became vastly wealthy, and in 1768 he spent around £100,000 remodelling the Claremont Estate in Surrey. Today, Claremont Garden is cared for by the National Trust.

National Trust director general Hilary McGrady

Powis Castle photo of four Clive dominates Hindu Gods

“Robert’s son, Edward Clive (1754–1839) as Governor of Madras, bears responsibility for the defeat and death of Tipu Sultan (1750–99), the ruler of Mysore. Both Robert and Edward Clive’s colonial legacy can be seen today in a collection known as the ‘Clive Museum’ at Powis Castle (in Wales).

Clive of India at Foreign Office entrance

“Edward Clive’s son, also called Edward, inherited Powis when his maternal uncle, the Earl of Powis, died. The collection of Indian objects includes Tipu Sultan’s magnificent state tent and a gold and jewelled tiger’s head finial from his throne.”

It said about Kedleston Hall in Derbyshire: “The display of Indian and other Asian objects in the ‘Eastern Museum’ at Kedleston Hall is a testament to British Imperialism in India at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries. The objects were acquired by George Curzon (1859–1925), Viceroy of India, 1899–1905. By all accounts Curzon had a passion for Indian art and artefacts, but in recent years we have recognised that our method of display of objects was culturally insensitive. A new project is underway to work with experts in Asian art and history as well as Asian communities to research, interpret and redisplay the collection as much more than the beautiful spoils of Empire.”

east india companynational trust

Related News

jonathan mayer
Art & Culture

Jonathan Mayer on playing, teaching, and reimagining Indian classical music

Liverpool Beatles Museum
Art & Culture

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Capturing India: A Foreign Perspective Through the Lens
Art & Culture

India through the lens of foreign photographers

More For You

Who am I

By turning real testimony into performance, the production opens conversations around colonial history and its long-term impact

MGT

Mukul and Ghetto Tigers launch ‘Who am I?’ project with National Lottery funding

Highlights

  • Mukul and Ghetto Tigers receive £73,270 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund
  • Project explores identity among second-generation immigrants with roots in pre-partition India
  • Includes an oral history programme and a new play written by Tarun Jasani
  • Special screening and panel discussion to be held at the University of East London on 14 November 2025

Project explores identity shaped by migration

Mukul and Ghetto Tigers secure £73,270 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to lead an oral history project and stage a new play titled Who am I?. The work examines identity among second-generation immigrants whose families left pre-partition India during colonial rule and settled across East Africa, including Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The project looks at how the experiences of parents and grandparents still influence life for British Asians today, and how people navigate questions such as “Where do you really come from?” and the complexity of multiple identities.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us